We’ll Complete Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway Speedily, Craneburg Assures

…As Ogun Intensifies Reconstruction Efforts

Craneburg Construction Limited, the contractor handling the reconstruction of the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway, has assured that the ongoing project will be completed within record time.

This is even as the Ogun State Government reaffirmed its commitment to delivering durable road infrastructure across the state.

Project Manager, Craneburg, Mr Pierre Andary, disclosed during an inspection tour of ongoing road reconstruction projects in Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area, led by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, that asphalt laying had already commenced on several sections, with overall completion now exceeding 50 per cent.

He noted that despite weather-related challenges, work has continued apace to ensure timely delivery.

Also speaking, Engr. Akinsanya emphasised that the Abiodun-led administration has transformed previously impassable roads since assuming office in 2019.

He urged residents and motorists to remain patient, explaining that quality and durability require meticulous engineering and time.

“Before this administration came on board, the road was totally impassable. The Sango-Ota area was like a swimming pool. We made tremendous efforts to fix that, but road reconstruction is not a one-day operation — it takes time,” Akinsanya stated.

He further revealed that the concrete pavement method adopted along the Ewekoro axis was designed to strengthen the road and reduce long-term maintenance costs, especially given the area’s high water table.

The Commissioner also clarified that a viral video depicting poor road conditions did not reflect the current state of work, adding that the government had already addressed traffic congestion along the corridor.

“Work is ongoing and will continue until completion,” he assured, appealing to motorists to drive cautiously, particularly during the rainy season.

Other roads inspected during the tour include the 8.17km Magboro–Makogi Road, Akute–Alagbole Road, 9.2km Oke-Aro–Agbado Road, and Papalanto Road, spanning Abeokuta North, Ado-Odo/Ota, Ifo, and Ewekoro Local Government Areas

Mr Jason Zhang, Project Manager of CCECC Nigeria Limited, the firm handling the Magboro–Makogi Road, confirmed steady progress and lauded both motorists and the state government for their cooperation, which he said has been instrumental in maintaining project timelines.

Residents, including Mr Uche Okoro and Alhaji Wasiu Sanusi, commended the state government’s efforts, noting that the road projects would greatly ease transportation difficulties and stimulate economic activities in the region.