We’ll Complete All Projects Before Expiration Of Our Second Tenure – Bayelsa Govt

Bayelsa State Government has assured Bayelsans that all the ongoing projects under the Prosperity Government will be completed before the expiration of its second tenure.

This was as the state government assured that funds would be kept to finish the remaining ones that may not be completed before the current administration leaves office stating that the key among them is the building of the storey building Secretariat.

Speaking on Thursday in Yenagoa during a transparency briefing for the months of November 2024 to January 2025, held at the Treasury Building in Yenagoa, the Commissioner for Finance, Maxwell Ebibai who spoke on behalf of the state government assured that no project will be left abandoned.

He disclosed that all the projects under the Prosperity Government are meticulously planned, ensuring that funds were made available for their completion before they were even initiated.

The Finance Commissioner noted that capital payments for government projects are released periodically based on certification, ensuring that no project is stalled due to lack of funds.

He further explained that the administration has deliberately created savings to cover outstanding certificates when they become due, preventing financial constraints from hindering progress.

He also stated that the Prosperity government is focused on embarking on projects that are not only necessary but carefully structured within a broader development framework and assured that by the end of the administration, there would be no abandoned projects in Bayelsa.

Ebibai stressed that while some projects may still be ongoing, the state government was making provisions to ensure that sufficient funds are reserved for their eventual completion.

He reiterated that Governor Diri remains committed to prudent governance, prioritizing only projects that have been thoroughly assessed, planned for and have guaranteed financial backing.

This, he said, sets the Prosperity Government apart in its approach to sustainable development and infrastructure growth in Bayelsa State.

“The governor has always reiterated and emphasized at different points that the projects of prosperity government are planned in a manner that the state will have the capacity to complete these projects and we won’t have abandoned projects.

“You see periodic heavy capital payment when certificates are presented. Our own certificates are not yet due. There are savings to take care of that certificate when they are presented because we are planning for the completion of those projects to ensure that those projects are completed.

“So the government of Douye Diri, as governor of Bayelsa State is very prudent in trying, not just in embarking on projects that cannot be completed, but projects that reasonably, he has planned for and knows how these projects will be completed.

“They are not just projects coming up like that but they are projects that are part of a puzzle and we are picking and completing the puzzle gradually bringing up projects that are very relevant and completing the puzzle.

“We hope that by the end of this government, there will be no abandoned projects. They may be ongoing projects and there will likely be savings for those projects to be completed.” He said.

Speaking earlier, Ebiuwou Koko-Obiyai, Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, had said that the current government wants to keep all her income and expenditure on record using the transparency briefing.

She said the government has legacies that it intends to leave as the second tenure comes to an end and thanked the press for her support.

