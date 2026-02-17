We’ll Complete All Ongoing Projects Before Expiration Of My Tenure – Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said all ongoing projects initiated by his administration would be completed before the expiration of his tenure in 2027.

He also said his administration would settle all financial commitments on the projects to ensure that no completed project would be left unpaid for his successor after leaving office in 2027.

He stated this during the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Lafia.

“I welcome you to our very first meeting and we pray that this year will be the most productive year in the history of this administration. I also appreciate every one of you for your commitment to sectoral policy implementation, which has continued to bring us accolades due to your continuous support to this administration.

“We are putting in our best and we are committed to seeing that this year becomes the best of our eight years because we have a whole year to complete and commission all the projects I earlier outlined, which are completely government-owned, except for the lithium plant in Nasarawa Local Government Area.

“We are also doing some groundbreaking for new projects coming on board. But I would like a situation where all the jobs we are awarding will be completed by us, so that when we hand over, we are handing over completed jobs—not just completed but fully paid for. We should not leave either the payment or completion of any project to another administration,” Sule said.

The governor urged the Ministries of Works and Education, as well as the State Urban Development Board, to concentrate on completing all ongoing projects spread across the state, noting that he does not want his administration to leave outstanding projects to the next government.

Sule revealed that the National Working Committee of the party had released a timetable for congresses to hold alongside the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) election timetable, urging members of the executive council not to be distracted by it.

Governor Sule used the opportunity to list projects executed so far by his administration. He disclosed that March 2026 would witness the commissioning of the second lithium plant in the state by Vice President Kashim Shettima. He added that July and August would see the commissioning of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and the Specialized University of Leadership, scheduled to commence in November.

Other infrastructural projects to be commissioned, according to the governor, include the Keffi flyover in October or November, while the Akwanga underpass, dualisation, and bypass projects would be commissioned in June or July this year.

The governor further disclosed that various market projects completed or nearing completion in Awe, Wamba, Nasarawa, Toto, and Doma Local Government Areas would be commissioned between April and May, while the dual flyover in Mararaba would be commissioned between December this year and January next year.

Rural roads in Akwanga, Wamba, Nasarawa Eggon, Karu, and Lafia Local Government Areas would also be commissioned between June and August this year, the governor explained. He added that the JJ Group’s proposed cashew value chain project, which requires another 10,000 hectares of land, was progressing, with Indian investors already undertaking site inspections alongside the Commissioner for Agriculture.

The governor appreciated security agencies, traditional rulers, and stakeholders at various levels for their commitment to entrenching peace and cooperation, noting that their efforts have continued to position Nasarawa State as one of the most peaceful in the federation.

Sule disclosed that Nasarawa State University, Keffi would celebrate its silver jubilee (25 years of existence) in April with a combined convocation expected to attract high-profile global figures.

According to the governor, the Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Professor Attahiru Jega, had travelled to Tanzania to invite the President of Tanzania, who would receive an honorary degree and serve as special guest of honour.

He also disclosed that the Minister of Education would deliver the silver jubilee lecture, while renowned Kenyan lawyer, Professor Patrick Lumumba, had accepted the invitation to deliver the convocation lecture.