The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday announced it will commence the process for the recall of the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, following a petition issued by members of her constituency.

INEC, in a statement signed by its National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, confirmed that the commission has now received the contact addresses, telephone numbers, and email addresses of the petitioners’ representatives.

The commission had earlier said on Tuesday that the petition was defective due to the absence of these details.

However, Olumekun disclosed that the missing information was provided in a letter addressed to the INEC Chairman dated March 26, 2025.

“In line with Clause 2(a) of INEC’s Regulations and Guidelines for Recall 2024, a letter has been written to notify the Senator being recalled about the receipt of the petition, and it has been delivered to her official address,” Olumekun said.

“The same letter has been copied to the presiding officer of the Senate and published on the commission’s website,” he added.

Olumekun further explained that the next step in the recall process is to scrutinize the list of signatories submitted by the petitioners to verify whether the petition has been signed by more than half (over 50%) of the registered voters in the constituency.

“This verification will be conducted in the coming days, and the outcome, which will be made public, shall determine the next steps to be taken by the commission,” he concluded.

