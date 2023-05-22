We’ll Commence All Petroleum Production By July – Dangote

The Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has stated that the market will receive the first batch of petroleum products from the refinery before the end of July.

Speaking on Monday during the commissioning of the integrated refinery project in the Lekki free trade zone area of Lagos State, Dangote described the new feat as a turning point in a brand-new and exciting trajectory for Nigeria’s oil and gas downstream sector.

He said, “It is our firm commitment that we will replicate in this sector what we have actually achieved in the cement and fertilizer markets while Nigeria transformed from being the largest importer of these crude products to a net exporter,” he said.

“Our first goal is to ramp up projections of various products to ensure that within this year, we are able to fully satisfy our nation’s demand for higher quality products to enable us to eliminate the tragedy of import dependency and stop, once and for all, the dumping in our market of toxic substandard petroleum products.

“Our first products will be in the market before the end of July, beginning of August this year.”

He continued by saying that for the refinery to export products at a price that is competitive in other markets, it would operate at its maximum capacity and efficiency.

According to a New Telegraph report, the refinery is designed to process 650,000 barrels of crude oil each day, turning it into a variety of petroleum products like diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, and kerosene.

The refinery will generate polypropylene, jet fuel, gasoline, and diesel of Euro-V standard.

According to the company, the facility was built to handle a wide range of crudes, including many Middle Eastern and African crudes as well as US (United States) Light Tight Oil.