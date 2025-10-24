We’ll Collaborate With FG To Tackle Emerging Security Challenges – Govs

State governors have resolved to collaborate with the Federal Government to tackle emerging security threats in the country.

The governors who were briefed by the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, at their monthly meeting in Abuja on Thursday, pledged to share intelligence with federal security agencies to enhance peace and stability across the states.

The state chief executives, in a communique by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, however, appreciated the DSS for its proactive engagement in tackling these threats.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who read the text of the communique, disclosed that the DSS DG briefed the governors on violent extremism, inter-communal tensions, and other security risks linked to economic hardship and political transition.

According to him, the state governors promised to strengthen intelligence-led strategies to enhance subnational coordination.

He also disclosed that the state chief executives promised to engage Senators, members of the House of Representatives, and State Assembly Members in their respective states towards the passage of the bill seeking to create a special seat for women in the National and state Assemblies.

The bill, which seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to create special constituencies to be contested exclusively by women as a temporary measure to enhance gender representation, will be voted on in the National Assembly between November 4 and 6.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the state governors pledged their commitment to equity and inclusive governance and to ensure the passage of the bill.

The state chief executives were also briefed by the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is in charge of Economic Policy, Dr Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, on the bank’s ongoing stabilisation efforts to restore price stability and strengthen confidence in the economy.

The briefing, Sanwo-Olu added, highlighted recent policy measures, including the tightening of monetary policy, unification of exchange rate windows, and recapitalisation of banks to curb inflation.

He said the governors, however, underscored the importance of sustained collaboration to safeguard growth and state fiscal sustainability.