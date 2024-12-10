We’ll Close Identified Gaps In Education, Employability –Group

Share

A group, RIBARA, created by graduates of Covenant University and Harvard University, has reiterated its commitment to always be at the forefront of closing identified employability gaps in education.

This is as the platform, noted as the premier employability, and education-focused social media platform, said it is currently collaborating with several Nigerian universities to address identified gaps in the National Universities Commission’s (NUC) newly released Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS).

This, it stated it is doing by aligning each university’s curricula with industry demands, as well as helping each partnering institution to enhance the industry relevance of their teaching and better prepare graduates for the workforce.

Speaking ahead of the RIBARA 2024 Get Employable Conference, billed for December 21, 2024, one of the co-founders, Dr Ada Peter, a Visiting Professor at the Paris School of International Affairs and Director of the Centre for Learning Resources at Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, said the virtual networking event and masterclasses are tailored for early-career professionals, final-year university students, and penultimate-year students in fields such as Engineering, Technology, Computer Science, Digital Marketing, Architecture, Business, Management Consulting, and Finance.

Meanwhile, participants at virtual conference and Masterclass, he stated, would learn directly from industry experts and leading executives at top global organisations, under which they would discover their employability gaps and what hiring managers look for in candidates.

“Other critical aspects of the conference include networking mastery, building a professional brand, acing interviews, and creating valuable connections with serious young professionals, mentors, and experts, who can open doors to future opportunities,” he stated. RIBARA’s Community and Marketing Manager, Esther Chidi-Bernard, added that the group is more than a platform, as it is a bridge to employability.

The conference will avail participants the unique opportunity to engage with 17 top industry experts in a Masterclass, learn from their success stories, and gain hands-on strategies to excel in their chosen career paths whether as aspiring entrepreneurs or professionals in “Fortune 500” companies The Get Employable Conference is an opportunity for participants to gain the practical knowledge and professional connections they need to stand out in today’s competitive job market.

