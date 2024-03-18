We’ll Clamp Down Warehouses, Shops Hoarding Food Items In Sokoto – Taskforce

The Sokoto State Taskforce Committee on hoarding and smuggling of food items has warned that it would clap down on warehouses and shops that are in the habit of hoarding food items across the state.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Dalhatu Sidi Mamman gave the warning while briefing newsmen on the activities of the committee on Monday in Sokoto.

Mamman said food items recovered from this exercise will be auctioned to the public at a subsidized rate.

He noted that the practice is against religion and the laws of the country because it subjects people to untold hardship.

He insisted that the committee should clamp down on warehouses and shops hoarding food items and Call for information about food hoardings.

“We shall tackle the bad ones who are bane of causing misery to the people. We intercepted over about 20 trucks and released them after an investigation into the owner. But we still escort them to the destination”.

He commended the State Executive Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, FCNA for his effort to tackle the menace of hoarding and smuggling of food items in the State.

He is grateful to the State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, for finding him worthy to Chair the Task Force which has great bearing on the socioeconomic development of our State, especially at this critical moment in our history.

“It is no doubt a patriotic assignment which all good citizens would like associated with”. As we are all aware, Hoarding and warehousing of large quantities of commodities by unpatriotic speculators with the intent of benefiting from future price increases.

It is more often perpetrated by selfish marketers to obtain higher profits or rather “cut-throat gains”.

According to him, such clandestine practices are against the religious doctrines of Islam, and indeed all religions. In fact, all laws prohibit such acts because they subject people to untold hardships and suffering.

While emphasising that hoarding of food items and essential commodities is a crime against humanity. Its negative impact at this moment following economic restructuring has no doubt exposed people to difficulties.

“There shall be no sacred cow as our driven force is to rid the State of the menace in the interest of the Government and good people of Sokoto State.

“We shall solicit the assistance of patriotic groups and individuals with useful information that will lead to identifying the warehouses

and stores where commodities were being hoarded. The Taskforce will be glad about such genuine information and will protect the identity of such persons”,