We’ll Await Final Verdict Of S’Court – CP-PDP

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has expressed optimism that the crisis over the position of the National Secretary of the party will soon be resolved.

The apex court on Monday reserved judgment in the appeal filed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu against his removal by the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, in December 2024.

CP-PDP, in a statement on Monday by protem National Coordinator Obinna Nwachukwu, noted the dismissal of Anyanwu’s application of a stay of execution by the Supreme Court and said it was a confirmation that the Court of Appeal’s judgment that sacked and replaced him with Sunday Ude-Okoye was a declaratory one.

“The dismissal of the application by the Supreme Court has further elucidated and affirmed that a declaratory judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction cannot be stayed under the Nigerian jurisprudence,” Nwachukwu stated.

According to him, the import of the decision of the apex court “is that the December 20, 2024, judgment of the Court of Appeal, which removed and replaced Senator Anyanwu with Hon. S.K.E Ude Okoye as the National Secretary of the PDP subsists.”

The group called on PDP members to remain law-abiding and be guided by the spirit of sportsmanship “as we join forces to strengthen and reposition our party for the task ahead.”

