We’ll Attract $10BN Investments Into Nigeria’s Maritime Sector in Five Years, Says Shippers Council Boss

The Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Barr. Pius Akutah, in this interaction gives account of his stewardship as the helmsman of the Council in the last one year. He also gives an insight into his projections for the Council in the next five years as it sets to become the statutory economic regulator of the Nigerian port industry. PAUL OGBUOKIRI met him

You have been on the saddle as Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) for about a year now. What have you achieved so far?

I thank God for giving me this opportunity to serve our country in this capacity, and also for the little achievements that we have recorded so far, which would not have been possible without His Sovereign Command. The Nigerian Shippers’ Council, under my watch in the last one year, has tried to see how we can move this sector forward, with the support of stakeholders, in various ways.

You will recall one of the major things that we have done so far is the Nigerian Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill, which most participated during the public hearing, and identified that it was one noble objective that we needed to push forward, to bring about the efficiency of this sector that has eluded us over the years.

That bill has been passed by the House of Representatives, and it is before the Senate now for concurrence. By the grace of God, I believe that in a few weeks coming ahead, the Senate would have given its concurrence for the bill, and we await the assent of Mr. President. I believe that that bill is one of the major initiatives that Mr. President is taking to reposition this sector towards economic growth, economic boom, for job creation, and many other sectoral achievements that will come following the passage of that law.

What difference would the bill make in the sector when it becomes a law?

I want to believe that all of us that gave support to this bill understand that the law is coming into being to reposition the industry in terms of what is happening globally concerning trade and commerce, and even within the African territory. We know that today, we live under the African Free Continental Trade Area, which has opened the African market to over a billion people, actually over 1.5 billion people, with a combined trade volume of over $4 trillion. Nigeria must position itself to take a chunk of that economy and develop our market.

We cannot leave our markets open for other countries to play within this economy without us having anything to do about that. So, we are looking at our renewed collaboration with all stakeholders, other government agencies and partners, who are involved in one way or the other in trade facilitation.

We are also looking at how to develop the manufacturing sector, so that goods can come out of the Nigerian economy to be exported into other African countries.

We, as the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, are also looking at the shipping services, because the shipping sub-sector of this economy is one of the most crucial. Our ports can do nothing if we don’t have ships coming to our ports. We take the partnership we have with the shipping companies as one of the most crucial partnerships to develop trade and boost our economy.

If you look at what is happening in the implementation of the African Free Continental Trade Area, one of the focus and one of the areas of failure if we don’t act very fast would be the issue of maritime logistics because you will see that right now, connectivity within the African region is a major challenge. How will goods move within Africa if we don’t promote the connectivity, the intermodal system of transportation to be able to move goods freely? Granted that we have boosted our manufacturing sector and we have goods that are manufactured from Nigeria, we have done everything within the ambit of that law to be able to export. How do we move the goods if we do not take the shipping sub-sector as one of the most important and most crucial elements in the implementation of this agreement? Today, you know that goods leaving the shores of any African country would most likely end up in Europe before they begin to route themselves back, and that takes a long time.

And because of that, we know that the cost of logistics is so high, therefore, increasing the cost of doing business within the maritime sector. We are looking at how we can partner with mega shipping companies around the world to pay attention to the facilities that are being developed in Nigeria by other major shipping companies and terminal operators in Nigeria, so that we can begin to think of how we can make Nigeria a maritime logistics hub for Africa. This is one major concern that we are going to be moving into in the next one year.

That will take us to our next question. Where do you want to see the Shippers’ Council in another one year taking into account the expected coming of the law empowering it as the port economic regulator?

We have already started meeting with the shipping companies and we will continue that. We have extracted some commitments from other companies who are willing to toe that line with us and see how we can achieve that within the next one year. We believe that some of the investment opportunities that are open in this sector are so enormous that even the players that are already in this economy playing at the moment should be encouraged to bring in more investment.

If you have invested a billion dollars, make it two billion, make it three billion in the next one year, and we guarantee you that your investments will not be in vain. As the Port Economic Regulator, our concern generally is to ensure that your investments yield profits. We will ensure that working together, we build the necessary infrastructure in maritime logistics, which is one of the major areas that we are focusing on now, to ensure that goods are moving. We understand that transshipment of goods between Nigeria and other African countries, even countries in the hinterland, can be possible with the infrastructure that we have developed already in the country today, using Apapa or Onne.

We can do that. So, we need to encourage ourselves on pooling resources that can help us to look inwards, but also look at partnering with other entities outside the country, so that they can come together in a collaborative manner to set up this hub in Nigeria. It is one major challenge that trade growth and trade volumes within the confines of that agreement will suffer if we do not do anything very quickly to avert that.

So, that’s one area of focus in the next one year. We are also looking at the overall focus of that law, which is before the National Assembly. Once we have a very strong regulator in the sector, economic regulator, we have opportunities for many other sectors to move in; for instance, the law professionals.

A lot of people go into international business today without adequately preparing themselves in terms of having the business plans, in terms of having the right legal counsel to go into that. This agreement, this law, when it comes into force, gives us an opportunity to begin to harmonize trade laws within Africa and harmonize trade laws in a manner that things become very easier for people who practice in this sector to understand what they ought to do in terms of growing their international foreign businesses.

We will also, under that law, establish other initiatives that will look at our border engagement with other countries and also try to monitor the trade that goes on at the border areas that is not captured; so that we can capture properly our trade volumes as it were, to be able to plan ahead and also to have a better understanding of what trade is going in and out of Nigeria. That law will enhance productivity in terms of what the agency will do with other agencies. The partnership between the agency and other agencies will bring about increased trade volumes because of the efficiency of the ports sector that we guarantee under that law.

That law has provisions which targets ensuring that people pay for certain acts which are inimical to the growth of the trade and business in Nigeria, particularly in that sector. The Nigerian Shippers Council as it is constituted today, has a lot of limitations. You know that we are operating under a 1978 law, which obviously is obsolete and has outlived its usefulness and its purpose.

Getting that to where it is now at the National Assembly is not a small achievement. But that seems to be all?

No, in the course of this last one year, one of the achievements is the negotiation, thanks to all the stakeholders in the shipping sub-sector of the economy, negotiation of minimum standards for entry and exit in the sector, which would not have been possible without the enormous contributions that you, the media and other stakeholders have made. Everyone of you, to have that minimum standard signed and is being implemented at the moment.

We believe that we will continue to monitor the implementation of that standard, so that when we have a sector that is free from acrimony, free from all the disturbances that have always hampered our growth, and we ensure that whatever is coming out of that agreement also translates into the quality of work that is being put in by the workers and that the employers also enjoy the benefit of that agreement to the fullest.

We encourage all parties to that agreement to keep to it faithfully and ensure that it is being implemented. And I must say that the President of Nigeria, indeed the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, were very, very elated to hear the news of that agreement being signed, to the effect that it is one of the major steps in the right direction in terms of the new policies of the renewed agenda of Mr. President to push forward the growth of the economy from this sector. We are looking forward to the gains that will come as a result of that agreement as quickly as possible.

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council has taken so many stakeholders’ engagements over the course of the last one year, and in the course of this stakeholder engagement, we realized that we need to continue to engage with each other because of the gains that have come from those engagements. We were in Kano for one of those engagements, and we realized that someone who was about to lose $70,000 in a trade deal that was not properly handled because of that engagement and because of our in-house conflict resolution mechanism, was resolved within 48 hours. So, we can see that these engagements will produce positive results if we continue to engage.

And it is from these engagements that we also have some factors to take back home to improve the quality of work that we do out there, so that at the end of the day, we’ll be at the same page with our stakeholders all the time. Going forward, we will increase the level of stakeholder engagements that we are going to have in the coming one year. The Nigerian Shippers’ Council has also operated a programme for our mid-term planning programme for the last three years. It has come to an end.

So, should we expect a new programme?

In this year, once we have our top management meeting, we’re having a new five-year programme that will come up that will project our activities in the next five years, and that will focus majorly on what we’ll be doing as Port Economic Regulator in terms of facilitating trade and ensuring that business investments in this sector grow to a minimum of over $10 billion in the next five years. We have already started talking to some stakeholders, who are on the same page with us.

The other day, we were again honoured to commission the upgrade of the APMT Terminal, and that was an investment of about $105 million. When we engaged the management of APMT, they were already on course to invest another $1 billion in the course of the next one year, and we believe that that will continue to go on and on, and other stakeholder players will also go in that direction. So, we are happy that when that programme comes, it will also conform or coincide with the passage of our law when it comes into force.

So we will be engaging in a lot of training and retraining of our staff, and then programmes that will promote our stakeholders, especially the shippers, under our fund, which already we have some of the shipping companies who have negotiated settlements out of court have started coming to settle those agreements and to pay in money into that fund, which we use it for the benefit of shippers and to grow the economy from that direction.

