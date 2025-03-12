Share

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has promised the citizens of the state adequate security through arming security agencies, including the police and state Security Network codename Amotekun.

Aiyedatiwa emphasized that the security of lives and properties remains a top priority for his administration, assuring residents that his government has been actively supporting security outfits to ensure peace and stability.

Aiyedatiwa’s intervention is in response to the recurring kidnappings and killings in different parts of the state, especially in the Akure North local government, which has led to residents agitating about their security.

However, Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed that the security of lives and property is the primary function of any government; hence, the government is working hard to ensure that people are safe in the state.

The Governor disclosed that plans are underway to procure necessary gadgets and equipment for the security agencies in the State to enhance their operations.

According to him, security agencies are also working tirelessly to ensure that the people are safe.

His words: “We noticed that the criminals are not relenting in their efforts by trying to look for other ways to have incursion into the system. So we need more equipment like trackers and drones. These are some of the equipment we need to get for our security agencies, and we are working on that already.

“The protection of lives and property is the primary duty of any government, and that is what our administration is focused on. We have been working tirelessly with all security agencies to ensure that Ondo State remains safe for all residents.”

Aiyedatiwa stated that his administration has provided significant support to security outfits, including the police, Amotekun Corps, and other agencies, equipping them with the necessary resources to enhance their operations.

Aiyedatiwa said, “Our administration has continued to invest in intelligence gathering, surveillance, and logistics to strengthen security in the state. We are working closely with security agencies to improve response times and ensure the safety of our communities.

“We recognize that security is a collective responsibility, and we are ensuring that all hands are on deck to keep Ondo State safe. Our government remains committed to ensuring peace and stability in every part of the state.”

He reassured residents of his administration’s unwavering commitment to security and development, urging them to continue supporting government efforts in building a safer and more prosperous Ondo State.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

