We’ll Always Stand By Constitution On Sharia Law, Says Makinde

Share

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday clarified his administration’s position on the plan to apply Sharia Law in some South West states, including Oyo, saying the government would not oppose anything aligned with the Constitution.

The clarification followed the reports that the state government would go to court to challenge the plan. He said the public were free to approach the Sharia Panel if they wished.

The governor, who stated that the panel could be an alternative dispute resolution mechanism, noted that the court of law is still empowered by the Constitution to settle all disputes and that his administration will always follow the dictates of the Constitution.

Makinde stated this at the 2025 Iftar Programme organised by the state government in Ibadan. He said: “I read in the newspaper that I would go to Court for interpretation on the Sharia Panel, which is ongoing in Oyo. That is not my position.

“My position is that we will support anything that is in our Constitution. “I made a statement when Muslims in South Western Nigeria (MUSWEN) came to my office that we should not encourage discord among ourselves no matter how little.

“The interpretation on my own side is that, even in our families, it is not every issue we take to court. When people have disagreements, the elders in the family try to settle the dispute.

“So, on this particular Sharia Panel, whoever wants to patronise it and feels it is an alternative dispute mechanism, it is okay. It will help the government and ensure that the cases going to our judges are reduced.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

