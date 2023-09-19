We’ll Address Mohbad’s Petition Against Sam Larry – Police

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Tuesday said it has committed to examining the complaint lodged by the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimji Aloba, aka MohBad, against a music promoter named Samson Balogun, also known as Sam Larry.

The Police Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a post issued on his X handle following the controversy surrounding the death of the singer.

Adejobi also shared a copy of the petition along with the caption: “We will look into the alleged police negligence in this case.”

This development follows the emergence of a petition, authored and signed by the late MohBad, which circulated online.

“In the petition, MohBad had claimed to have received threats to his life from Sam Larry and others

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad died at the age of 27 last Tuesday and was buried in Ikorodu on Wednesday, September 13.

