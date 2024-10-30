Welfare Of Security Forces Remains Top Priority –FG

Share

President Bola Tinubu has assured that the welfare of the security forces remained the priority of his administration.

The President gave this assurance yesterday just as the Federal Government announced a donation of N500 Million to the Nigerian Legion.

Tinubu commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their unwavering efforts towards combatting the various security challenges bedeviling the country.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, announced the donation at the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Emblem and Appeal Fund Launch at the State House, Abuja, Tinubu said without the armed forces’ efforts to stabilize the country, the administration’s reform policies and economic theories would have little impact.

He said: “No matter what economic theory we propagate or postulate, if there is no security, we cannot promote peace and development. “I am grateful to all of you on behalf of the country. The challenges are severe, but you are this country’s first line of defence.”

