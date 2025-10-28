Welfare Of Poor, Vulnerable Nigerians At Heart Of FG’s Reform – Edun

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government’s ongoing economic reforms are being implemented with a strong focus on alleviating the hardship faced by ordinary citizens, particularly the poor and vulnerable.

Speaking at the Oxford Global Think Tank Leadership Conference on Tuesday in Abuja, Edun acknowledged the economic challenges confronting Nigerians, including rising food and transport costs but emphasized that measures were already in place to cushion the impact of the reforms.

According to him, the government has established a transparent and accountable system for providing direct financial support to 15 million households nationwide.

“Each individual beneficiary is identified by name and their National Identity Number, and payments are made digitally, either directly to their bank accounts or mobile wallets,” the minister explained.

He said the process ensures transparency and allows real-time monitoring of disbursements. Responding to concerns that some communities had yet to benefit, Edun disclosed that data would soon be published showing the names of beneficiaries who had received the first, second, and third tranches.

Beyond cash transfers, the minister revealed that the government was implementing a ward-based development programme designed to take resources and funding directly to the 8,809 wards across the country’s 774 Local Government Areas.

“The initiative will empower economically active people at the ward level by supporting small businesses, cottage industries, and local entrepreneurs to boost production and create sustainable livelihoods,” he stated.

Edun said the administration’s reforms aim not only to stabilize the economy but also to ensure that their benefits “reach right down to the lowest levels of society.”

Commending Nigerian youths for embracing values such as empathy, integrity, and responsibility, the minister described them as essential traits for the country’s next generation of leaders. He also praised the conference organisers for fostering dialogue on leadership and development, reiterating that the government’s goal is to build an inclusive economy where every citizen feels the positive impact of reforms.

Former Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Founder of the Oxford Global Think Tank, Ms. Arunma Oteh, in her remarks, called for urgent action to mobilize long-term capital, accelerate infrastructure development, and decentralize the management of Nigeria’s mineral resources to unlock sustainable growth.

Oteh, who also served as a Vice President at the World Bank, said Nigeria’s economic potential could only be realized if the country created an environment that attracts “reasonably priced, long-term, patient capital” for both government and private sector development.

She lamented that Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit remains a major barrier to growth, noting that while China invests about 24 percent of its GDP in infrastructure, Nigeria invests only 4–5 percent. “If we want to bridge our infrastructure gap, we must increase that investment to at least 12 percent of GDP,” she stated.

Oteh commended recent government initiatives but urged both the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Ministry of Finance to “scale up” efforts to raise capital that supports small businesses and large-scale public works.

“Small businesses need affordable financing, and the government needs to expand its capacity to invest in roads, power, and logistics to move goods to markets,” she said.

Beyond infrastructure, Oteh stressed the need to diversify Nigeria’s economy through its mineral wealth, pointing out that the country possesses at least 40 commercially viable minerals that remain underexploited.

“Why are we not exporting these 40 minerals in commercial quantities?” she asked. “Why are minerals still on the Exclusive Legislative List? We should decentralize the sector so that each state can develop and benefit from its natural resources. That is how to expand our revenue base and create jobs.”

She revealed that the Oxford Global Project had chosen to produce a special report titled ‘Reforming Africa’s Mineral Sector to Prosper Africa’, reflecting growing global interest in the continent’s resource potential.

On leadership, Oteh said Nigeria’s transformation requires leaders with “character, compassion, competence, and courage.”

“Our grandparents taught us that leadership is about values — doing the right thing even when it’s hard. If we have that kind of leadership, the next generation will take Nigeria to greater heights,” she said, urging collective action from government, business, and citizens “to invest in our nation and create opportunities for everyone.”

Also speaking, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, said the country’s current economic hardship is the cumulative consequence of failing to remove fuel subsidy more than a decade ago.

Sanusi stressed that the failure to understand basic economic principles had led to misplaced expectations regarding the roles of government institutions such as the CBN and the Ministry of Finance.

He explained that removing the fuel subsidy was not merely an economic decision but a necessary correction to an unsustainable policy.

“If you pay ₦65 per litre and suddenly begin to pay ₦160, of course there will be hardship,” he said. “The duty of leadership is to recognise that there will be costs and to mitigate them — not to avoid reform entirely.”

According to him, what Nigeria operated for years was not a subsidy but “the worst form of derivative — an open-ended hedge.”

“The government told 200 million Nigerians they would not pay more than a fixed amount per litre no matter what happened to oil prices or exchange rates. When oil went from $40 to $140, the federal government paid the difference. When the naira depreciated from ₦155 to ₦300, the government paid the difference,” he explained.

Sanusi said Nigeria eventually reached a point where it was borrowing money not just to fund subsidies but also to service the interest on those loans, a trajectory he described as “bankruptcy by policy.”

Reflecting on the events of 2012, he recalled warning that delaying subsidy removal would impose far greater pain on Nigerians in the future. “If we had removed it then, inflation would have risen slightly, from 11 to about 13 percent, and stabilised. Now we are facing inflation above 30 percent. This is the cost of delay,” he said.

On the current Central Bank leadership, Sanusi commended Governor Olayemi Cardoso, describing him as a “competent and principled professional.”

“The Central Bank’s role is not to create growth or employment but to provide stability and an environment conducive to growth, and I believe the current leadership has made progress in that regard,” he concluded.