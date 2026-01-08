Welfare Of Personnel My Priority, COAS Declares

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has committed to enhanced welfare packages for officers and soldiers of the Service, in a bid to boost morale and operational effectiveness.

The COAS stated this while addressing troops of 18 Brigade, Bida, at Latini Barracks, Bida, Niger State yesterday. He noted that the Nigerian Army, under his leadership, remains fully committed to prioritising the welfare of troops and their families as a critical factor in achieving sustained operational success.

A statement signed by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Colonel Appolonia Anele, read in part: “General Shaibu noted that the welfare of personnel is receiving serious and continuous attention, while commending the troops for their dedication and efforts in ensuring relative peace within their Area of Responsibility.

“He charged them to remain resolute in degrading and neutralizing bandits and terrorists in order to restore public confidence and enhance security. “The COAS further disclosed plans to construct additional accommodation facilities and establish skills acquisition centres to improve the well-being and economic empowerment of troops’ families.”