WelcomeTonigeria Expo 2025 To Push Tourism Driven Economic Growth Agenda

As Nigeria looks to exploring opportunities in tourism to deepen its economic development and growth, WelcomeToNigeria Expo 2025 is set to debut, with focus on setting national agenda to push narratives in harnessing the sector’s potential as it seeks to bring together players from different sectors to explore opportunities and partnership to further drive tourism sector.

The conference and expo platform is scheduled to hold in Abuja between July 23 and 24. It is put together by WelcomeToNigeria under the leadership of Mr Isah Yusuf Sago, who is both the National Coordinator, WelcomtoNigeria Project and President, WelcomeToNigeria Limited

Speaking on this epoch making event, which enjoys the sponsorship and participation of the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy; Nigeria Tourism Development Authority (NTDA); National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR); National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC); and other key MDAs of government, and the private sector, noted, ‘‘is to set a realistic agenda for the growth and future of Nigeria’s domestic tourism industry.’’

With theme; National Agenda on Tourism Partnership, Infrastructural Development, Institutional Linkages, Growth and Sustainable Development, Sago said, ‘‘it is more than an event, it is a national call to action.

‘‘This pivotal two-day gathering covers technical sessions, business forum and exhibition. The Expo will convene stakeholders from across the public and private sectors, including federal and state ministries, tourism boards, international development partners, cultural and creative economy institutions, and community leaders.

‘‘The Expo is designed to catalyse collaboration and policy synergy around tourism as a priority sector in Nigeria’s economic development strategy.’’

Noting the immense potential of the tourism sector, Sago disclosed, ‘‘unlocking this potential requires deliberate partnerships – between government and private investors, between federal and state institutions, and between communities and corporations. WelcomeToNigeria Expo 2025 provides the platform to craft these partnerships, with government leadership setting the tone and creating the enabling environment for innovation and investment.

‘‘As a key element to showcasing Nigeria’s cultural and creative wealth, a centrepiece of the Expo will be the celebration of Nigeria’s cultural industries and creative economy and how the subsector influence, drive and deepen economic growth, and as central to the country’s global identity and soft power.

The National Coordinator of the platform, further said, ‘‘The Expo will feature curated exhibitions, live performances, culinary showcases, and panel discussions highlighting the role of the creative sector in promoting the Nigerian Experience. It will provide tourism investors and media outlets a firsthand look into the authenticity, resilience, and vibrancy that define Nigerian culture.’’

The Expo, he said is expected to address critical investments and innovations required in: Wildlife Conservation and Marine/Blue Economy: to protect biodiversity and attract eco-tourists; Transportation and Aviation: to improve accessibility, comfort, and connectivity across the country; Digital Communication and Data Infrastructure: to enhance visibility, booking systems, and safety through smart tourism; Security Architecture: to ensure safe, enjoyable experiences for both domestic and international tourists.

Economic Zones and Trade Negotiations: to facilitate investment in tourism clusters and hospitality services; and Community-Based Tourism: to engage rural populations as hosts, storytellers, and custodians of heritage while promoting grassroots economic inclusion.

‘‘Now is the time for Nigeria to fully embrace tourism as a strategic sector for national growth – not in theory, but in practice. The Expo will chart the course, galvanise partnerships, and ignite a new era of prosperity driven by tourism. Let the journey begin. Welcome to Nigeria,’’ added Sago.