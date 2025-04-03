Welcome Home, Mbah Receives Edeoga Back To PDP

Share

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah yesterday welcomed Chijioke Edeoga back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the Labour Party (LP). Edeoga, who lost the 2023 governorship poll to Mbah, announced his return to the ruling PDP in the state on Monday. Addressing PDP supporters, he said it was time for all to join hands with the governor in the great work he is doing in Enugu.

Receiving Edeoga, Mbah said: "Welcome back home. "The symbolism of your action is a mark of the enduring bond that runs in our party.

But the Public Relations Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State, Mrs Ugoma Lechukwu, confirmed receipt of the notice letters from the three political parties adding that the Commission has been duly informed about the primary elections.

"I am indeed very delighted to have you back to re-join your family. "What we are witnessing today is a result of fence-mending consistent with the philosophy of our party – the imperatives of reconciliation.

“It is also a demonstration on your part that politics is not a do-or-die affair; that what we are currently doing in Enugu State appeals to you and you believe that it is working for the interest of the people and you have taken that decision to say, ‘Look, let us join hands together and serve our people’.

“I commend you greatly for making such a courageous bold step. “The lesson for us is quite profound, as it shows that the common denominator, even when we express our aspirations on different political platforms, is all about the people and making them the centrepiece of our ambitions.

“So, we will embrace you with our arms wide open. “You are going to be treated as a member of the PDP, which we know you are indeed. We look forward to working with you in the service of our people.” Edeoga praised Mbah for making his return possible.

He said: “What has happened here today will effect a paradigm shift in the way politics is played in Enugu State. “It will no longer be the winner takes all or politics being seen as a hostile or brutal activity. “It has restored politics as just a contest of ideas and visions.

“These contesting visions were thrown open to the public and have made their choice, which I completely align myself with. “Politics should be played without bitterness; it should be played without animosity and as much humanely as possible.”

