Welch to Become EPL’s First Female Referee

Rebecca Welch will become the first female referee for a Premier League fixture when she officiates Fulham’s match against Burnley on 23 December. Welch, 40, began refereeing in 2010, and in January became the first woman to referee a men’s Championship game.

Sam Allison will also take charge of a top-flight match in December, making him the Premier League’s first black referee for 15 years. He will oversee Sheffield United’s match against Luton on 26 December. Uriah Rennie – the league’s last black referee – retired from officiating in English football’s top four divisions in 2009.

The EFL’s last non-white referee – Jarnail Singh – retired in 2010. “These are pivotal moments for Rebecca and Sam, who are two officials of real quality,” referees’ chief Howard Webb told BBC Sport. “They deserve their opportunity.”

In July, the Football Association laid out plans to recruit 50% more referees from “historically under-represented” backgrounds by 2026, targeting an increase of 1,000 women referees and 1,000 black or Asian referees at all levels of football in three years.