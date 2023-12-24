Welch Becomes First Female Premier League Referee

As Rebecca Welch blew the whistle during Fulham’s match against Burnley at Craven Cottage on Saturday, December 23, 2023, she became the first female referee to officiate a Premier League game.

In 2010, Welch a forty-year-old Washington, New England native started her job as a referee while employed by the National Health Service.

She rose through the officiating ranks and, in 2021, became the first woman appointed to referee a match in the English Football League when she took charge of the fourth-tier fixture between Harrogate and Port Vale.

READ ALSO:

Welch was also the first female official to referee matches in the Championship and third round of the FA Cup.

Last month she became the first woman to act as fourth official in a Premier League game as part of the officiating team for Fulham’s match against Manchester United.

Welch has also taken charge of several high-profile women’s fixtures, including games at the 2023 World Cup.