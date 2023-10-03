Weighty Allegations Against Otti: Abia Govt Demands Thorough Investigation

The government of Abia State on Tuesday called on President Bola Tinubu, the Chief of Army Staff, the National Security Adviser and the Inspector General of Police to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations that Governor Alex Otti is sponsoring the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cause terror in the state.

The government equally called on the above Important offices to also investigate the allegation that Otti is using Abia State funds to sponsor the litigation of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the last Presidential Election, Mr Peter Obi.

New Telegraph reports that in two separate viral interview videos, some unknown group have accused Governor Otti and these accusations prompted a reply from the government on Tuesday, demanding a thorough investigation.

The Special Adviser to Governor Alex Otti on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma while addressing journalists in Umuahia said that the government strongly and most respectfully make the demand for investigation because the allegations are weighty.

Ekeoma said that the allegations equally have the propensity to cause disaffection, insecurity, breakdown of law and order, and even endanger the lives and property of innocent citizens which is why they must not be treated with kid gloves.

“They went further to call for the Governorship election judgement billed for 6th October 2023 not to be delivered in Abia because the Abia state Government had allegedly concluded plans to intimidate the Justices to deliver judgement in favour of Governor Alex Otti or alternatively would ensure that the Judges would be killed if they fail to deliver judgement in favour of the Governor,” he said.

Ekeoma said that videos arising from two press briefings conducted by individuals suspected to have been hired by opposition elements who were defeated in the last governorship election in Abia state, where the weighty allegations were made calls for urgent attention.

He submitted that the young men who organised the press conferences should be invited by security agencies to come and throw more light on their allegations to enable law enforcement agents to carry out thorough investigations that could lead to the arrest of culprits.

According to Ekeoma, “Governor Alex Otti’s position as Governor of Abia state is a product of a nationally celebrated Governorship election victory, hence we consider it a demeaning insult and a provocative blackmail for a group of greedy hatchet men with zero stakes in the Abia project to sit behind the microphone and spew gibberish that lowers the office of the Governor of Abia state while insulting the sensibilities of our people who have heaved a sigh of relief since the emergence of Governor Alex Otti.

“The hate, anger, bitterness and the trademark of terror contained in the text of the press conference and on the facial expression of the accusers showed a despicable design to subject the government and people of Abia state to public opprobrium.

“The two opposition parties that are in court against Governor Otti and who are suspected to be the brains behind these allegations know very well that they have terrible cases and that their suits would be thrown into the thrash bin on the 6th of October, hence the resort to this panic and desperate strategy of deceit and destabilisation.”

Ekeoma said that those who decide to play dirty politics capable of endangering Abia people should be exposed and punished for choosing the perfidious path that seeks to advance their selfish interest against the genuine interest of millions of innocent Abia people.