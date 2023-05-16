Weight Control: WHO cautions against use of non-sugar sweeteners

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised against the use of non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) to control body weight or reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

This is contained in WHO’s new guideline on NSS, released yesterday.

The organisation said the recommendation was based on the findings of a systematic review of the available evidence. It added that the findings suggested that the use of NSS did not confer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children. According to the statement, results of the review also suggest that there may be potential undesirable effects from long-term use of NSS. It said the effects were an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and mortality in adults.

WHO Director for Nutrition and Food Safety, Mr Francesco Branca, said replacing free sugar with NSS would not help with weight control in the long term. “People need to consider other ways to reduce free sugar intakes, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugar like fruits or unsweetened food and beverages.”