WEIDE Fund: Sulaiman-Ibrahim Applauds Tinubu, Okonjo-Iweala, ITC For Supporting Women Entrepreneurs

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and key international partners for their support in launching the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund, a landmark initiative aimed at empowering Nigerian women entrepreneurs through international trade and digital innovation.

In a statement issued on Friday by her Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Jonathan Eze, the Minister praised President Tinubu’s commitment to empowering women-led micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the Renewed Hope Agenda, describing the WEIDE Fund as a strategic step toward positioning Nigerian women at the forefront of global commerce.

“President Tinubu has once again demonstrated his unwavering support for Nigerian women-led enterprises by ensuring their inclusion in global digital trade platforms,” she stated. “Under his visionary leadership, women entrepreneurs are now better equipped to innovate, grow, and compete internationally.”

Highlighting the critical role of women in Nigeria’s economy, the Minister noted that women currently constitute 43% of MSMEs and contribute over 23% to the national GDP. She emphasised their importance not only in driving domestic growth but also in advancing Nigeria’s goal of building a $1 trillion economy.

At the heart of this transformation is the Renewed Hope Social Impact Intervention Program (RH-SII), spearheaded by the Ministry, which provides digital tools, skills training, access to finance, and market linkages for women-led businesses.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim also extended appreciation to key partners in the success of the WEIDE Fund, including: Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre (ITC), The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), led by Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), under Mrs. Nonye Ayeni.

She also acknowledged international funders such as the United Arab Emirates and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Legacy Fund for their financial contributions to the initiative.

The Minister celebrated the recipients of the WEIDE Fund, describing them as “innovators, leaders, and ambassadors of Nigeria’s ingenuity,” whose achievements reflect the power of inclusive growth and women’s economic participation.

“Your success is not just personal—it is a national victory that reaffirms the transformative potential of women-led enterprises in reshaping global trade,” she said.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to removing barriers for women and fostering sustainable economic transformation.

“We remain resolute in our mission to empower Nigerian women, break barriers, and drive inclusive prosperity,” she affirmed.