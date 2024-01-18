WEF24: Africa Needs Strategic Investment Not Transition Grants, Deadlines – Lokpobiri

As energy transition continues to take centre stage globally, the Minister for State Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, has said what Africa needs was strategic investments that would bolster the region’s economy, and ensure energy security rather than deadlines and grants.

Lokpobiri who made this known while speaking at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, emphasized Africa’s measured stance on the global transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

A statement signed by SA Media and Communication to the Minister, Nneamaka Okafor on Thursday, noted that the Minister highlighted that Africa’s contributions to global emissions stand at a modest 3%, urging against precipitous actions that could impede the continent’s economic growth.

He said: “Africa, including Nigeria, cannot hastily transition with aids or grants. What we need is a strategic investment in our fossil fuels sector to bolster our economy and ensure energy security.”

The minister who advocated that transitioning should not be a rushed process but a carefully orchestrated collaboration between nations and industries, emphasized the importance of financial independence in the transition as he steered the conversation towards fostering investment and partnerships rather than deadlines.

“The conversation should be about fostering strategic partnerships and attracting investment, not enforcing timelines that could undermine our economic stability.”

Acknowledging Nigeria’s significant role in this global discourse he added, “With a projected transition plan and renewable energy investment of USD1.9 trillion and USD1.2 trillion by 2060, respectively, Nigeria recognizes the need to rely on its fossil fuels to finance this transition.”

Lokpobiri however underscored the commitment to responsible exploration, assuring that Nigeria would balance economic growth with environmental responsibility.

Highlighting the urgency for international cooperation, the Minister urged, “We need to shift the focus from deadlines to meaningful investment and collaboration. This is not just about Nigeria; it’s about global partnerships that benefit everyone involved.”

The statement further noted that “The Minister made a compelling case for the symbiotic relationship between fossil fuels and renewable energy, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach that fosters economic growth and ensures environmental sustainability.

“As the global community grapples with the transition dilemma, the Minister’s call for investment and partnership resonates as a pragmatic pathway to a sustainable future.”