WEF: Tinubu Asks Me To Sell Nigerian Dream In Davos – Shettima

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu directed him to sell the “Nigerian dream” at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Shettima stated this in an interview with Channels Television on the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) where world leaders are gathered to discuss the way forward for the global economy.

According to the Vice President, he went to the forum to showcase Nigeria, adding that it is very essential as the trajectory of global growth is hinged on the continent.

He asserted that it is paramount for Nigeria to be represented in Davos considering that it is Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy.

He said, “With Tinubu at the helm of affairs, we have never had it good in terms of governance. He mandated me to go and sell the Nigerian dream and I am here to showcase Nigeria to you all. “You know Nigeria represents Africa, the most populous nation in Africa, it has its largest economy. The trajectory of global growth is facing Africa and Nigeria will make or mar that transition. So, we have to be in Davos to sell the Nigerian brand because wherever Nigeria goes, that is where Africa goes.” Emphasizing further how vital the Nigerian population is to the growth of Its economy, Shettima added, “I appreciate, I applaud, I celebrate the success stories of Botswana, Mauritius and even of Rwanda but when you look at the size, what is the population of Botswana? 2.6 million people. What is the population of Mauritius? 1.3 million, even Rwanda has a population of 14.9 million people; all are not bigger than metropolitan Kano. So, the population of Nigeria is essential.”