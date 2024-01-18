WEF: Stakeholders to Tackle Economic, Climate, AI Challenges

More than sixty heads of state and government have converged in the Alpine snows of Davos, Switzerland for this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) with major focus on the world’s economy, climate change, global conflict, Artificial intelligence (AI) and their impacts on the nations of the world. There are more than 2,800 guests, which include scholars, performers, and executives of international organisations at the event that kicked off on Tuesday and expected to end on Friday.

The WEF is a gabfest of commercial, political, and other leaders in the world with the main goals of the conference including high-minded aspirations and providing a platform for connections between decision-makers from many sectors and industries. Also included are commercial innovation, peacemaking, and security cooperation, or game-changing advancements in healthcare. The Young Swiss Socialists had organised a march protest to denounce the forum and label attendees as “the richest and most powerful, who are responsible for today’s wars and crises.”

This year’s theme of Artifi- cial Intelligence (AI) “as a driving force for the economy and society” is expected to receive roughly 30 unique sessions, a tribute to the fact that technology has acquired a significant and growing share of the Davos stage. The rapid ascent of OpenAI’s ChatGPT more than a year ago, along with subsequent competitors, has increased public awareness of the potential, strength, and promise of artificial intelligence. According to the Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI, Sam Altman, who was in Davos with senior Microsoft executives, the event will help fund the growth of his business.

The menu includes AI in education, ethics, transparency, and impact on creativity; the Davos Promenade is teeming with ads and displays showcasing cutting-edge technology. The world’s biggest short- term threat, according to forum organisers, is misinformation produced by AI, such as through the production of synthetic content. Of all the high aspirations raised in Davos, the quest for innovative and promising approaches to combat climate change have emerged as a recurring theme of late.

It’s the same this year, leading global climate scientists revealed this month that average global temperatures shatter record highs from the previous year, escalating the urgency. Participating in a panel discussion about a U.S.-backed plan to involve the private sector in the development of low- carbon technologies is John Kerry, who is leaving his position as Biden’s climate adviser.