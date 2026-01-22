WEF: Shettima Unveils Nigeria’s Macro-Strategy On Food Security

Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima has announced that Nigeria no longer views food security solely through an agricultural lens, but as a fundamental macroeconomic, security, and governance issue.

He said the Federal Government has launched a multi-dimensional agricultural drive aimed at insulating the nation from global shocks while restoring the productivity of key food-producing regions.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, speaking at a high-level panel titled “When Food Becomes Security” during the 56th World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Shettima emphasized that food security is now treated as a strategic pillar for governance, economic stability, and regional cohesion.

“In Nigeria, we don’t look at food security purely as an agricultural issue. It is a macroeconomic, security, and governance issue. Our focus is to use food security as a pillar for national security, regional cohesion, and stability,” he said.

The Vice President explained that Nigeria’s food security strategy is anchored on three pillars: increased food production, environmental sustainability, and deeper regional integration within West Africa.

He noted that changing global trends and supply chain disruptions have compelled Nigeria to look inward and rebuild its agricultural base with resilient food systems tailored to diverse ecological zones.

“Nigeria is a very large country, and there is an intricate relationship between economy and ecology. In the Sahelian North, we face desertification, deforestation, and drought. In the riverine South and parts of the North Central, flooding is our major challenge,” Shettima said.

To address these challenges, the government is promoting drought-resistant, flood-tolerant, and early-maturing varieties of staple crops such as rice, sorghum, and millet, while redesigning food systems in flood-prone southern regions to withstand climate shocks.

Shettima also noted that security remains a major constraint, particularly because many conflict-affected areas coincide with the nation’s primary food-producing zones.

“Most of our food baskets are security-challenged. That is why we are creating food security corridors and strengthening community-based security engagements so farmers can safely return to their land,” he said.

The Vice President disclosed the launch of the Back to the Farm Initiative, a program designed to resettle displaced farmers by providing agricultural inputs, insurance, and access to capital to restart production.

On macroeconomic vulnerabilities, Shettima highlighted import dependence and foreign exchange volatility as major drivers of food inflation.

“We largely import wheat, sugar, and dairy products, which directly impact inflation. Our strategy is to accelerate local production and promote substitutes such as sorghum, millet, and cassava flour to correct these structural imbalances,” he said.

Shettima said Nigeria’s approach aligns food security with national stability, inflation control, and regional cooperation, positioning agriculture as a frontline response to both economic and security threats.

He further stated that Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, has “woken up from its slumber” under President Tinubu and is on course to make it possible for smallholders and fishers to become investable at scale within 12 months.

Shettima also stressed the importance of intra-African trade, noting that global trends make it almost a necessity. He encouraged African nations to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to strengthen internal food systems and trade networks.

“There have been some alignments, but African countries must intensify efforts under AfCFTA to get things right internally,” he said.