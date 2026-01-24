Wef: Shettima Seeks Homegrown Solutions To Africa’s Economic Challenges

The Nigerian Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has advocated for homegrown solutions to Africa’s economic problems, emphasizing innovative approaches for growth, development and prosperity on the continent.

Shettima’s spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, said that he noted that it is only by building domestic productive capacity that African nations can convert their population and natural talents into real, resilient wealth, just as he said that instead of expecting prosperity to be parachuted in, “it must be homegrown and earned.

” The Vice President, who stated this on Thursday during the High-level Accra Reset Initiative meeting, which held at the ongoing 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, observed that Africa was no longer the periphery but the pulse of the world’s demographic and economic future.

Citing Nigeria, where the Dangote Refinery is gradually turning the nation into a major exporter of fuel as an instance, Shettima pointed out that Africa could only rise when countries on the continent build.

He said, “Africa cannot rise on applause alone. We rise when we build. After decades as a net importer of value, Nigeria is on the verge of becoming a net exporter of refined fuel, powered by Africa’s largest refinery in Lagos, Nigeria: the Dangote Refinery.