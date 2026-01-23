WEF: Shettima Calls For Homegrown Solutions To Africa’s Economic Challenges

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has urged African countries to adopt homegrown solutions to the continent’s economic challenges, stressing the need to move from import dependency to local production and from foreign aid to sustainable investment.

Shettima made the call on Thursday at the High-level Accra Reset Initiative meeting held on the margins of the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

According to the Vice President, Africa’s prosperity can only be achieved by building domestic productive capacity that converts the continent’s vast population and natural resources into resilient and enduring wealth.

“Prosperity is not imported; it is built. It cannot be parachuted in, it must be homegrown and earned,” he said.

Citing Nigeria as an example, Shettima said the country is on the verge of becoming a net exporter of refined fuel, driven by the Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest oil refinery located in Lagos.

He noted that Africa cannot rise on applause alone but through deliberate investment in production, adding that nations move from price takers to value makers when industrial ambition is matched with infrastructure and clear policies.

The Vice President said Africa can industrialise faster in the 21st century through modular factories, artificial intelligence and robotics, noting that the era when the continent was known only for what it digs or grows is giving way to an era where Africa is defined by what it builds.

On human capital and mobility, Shettima said Africans in the diaspora sent home about $95 billion in remittances in 2024, representing more than five per cent of Africa’s GDP and roughly equal to total foreign direct investment.

He stressed that such remittances are not charity but evidence that prosperity moves at the speed of people, calling for free movement across Africa to allow skills and ideas to flow freely.

Shettima also highlighted Nigeria’s efforts in strengthening health-industrial capacity through the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain, launched in October 2023, aimed at expanding local production of vaccines, medicines, diagnostics and medical supplies.

Describing the Accra Reset Initiative as a bold reimagining of Africa’s future, the Vice President said it represents a shift from dependency to dignity, from aid to investment and from rhetoric to results, expressing confidence that Africa’s growth will be built on innovation, industry and cooperation.

Earlier, Ghanaian President John Mahama criticised Africa’s transactional relationship with the global north, saying it has undermined genuine transformation and kept the continent trapped in cycles of poverty and dependency.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo warned that countries not organised for negotiation and execution in the evolving global order risk becoming bargaining chips, while former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the forum was meant to galvanise African governments to rethink strategies for economic transformation amid global uncertainties.