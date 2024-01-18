WEF: Jimoh Ibrahim Canvasses World Leaders’ Support for Tinubu’s Economic Policies

Chairman, Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, yesterday, at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF), canvassed support of the international community for the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu-led government.

He emphasised on the need for world leaders to examine the economic policies of President Tinubu which he said would turn around the living standard of the people of the nation if well supported by the international community. Senator Ibrahim, while delivering his paper on ‘Abandoned Projects in Africa’, at the five-day Forum holding in Davos, Switzerland, drew the attention of world leaders to the $46 billion bitumen deposit in Ondo State, saying it could not be left untapped.

He said: “A cursory look at the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu portends a brighter future for the people of the federation. “With your support as world leaders, these policies would turn around the country’s economy and by implication the standard of living of the citizenry.

“It’s imperative to also mention here that the $46 billion bitumen deposit in Ondo State cannot be sleeping. It’s yearning for exploration and exploitation for the development of the people and the state. “So, I want to tell you world leaders that your collective effort is what is needed to change the narrative to improve the liv- ing standards of humanity.”

The senator representing Ondo Southern Senatorial District charged the world leaders on the need for collective efforts in making the world economy better. The five-day World Economic Forum commenced on Monday and ends to- morrow.