In order to strengthen foreign direct investment in Nigeria, the Federal Government has announced the establishment of Nigeria House Davos during the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026, scheduled to take place from January 19–23 in Davos, Switzerland.

This landmark initiative marked Nigeria’s first official National House on the Davos Promenade and represents a strategic national platform to project Nigeria’s economic reforms, investment readiness, institutional strength, and cultural identity on the global stage.

Nigeria House Davos is designed to strengthen foreign direct investment (FDI) flows, deepen strategic partnerships, and advance Nigeria’s global economic positioning in alignment with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Nigeria House Davos is the result of a Public– Private Partnership (PPP) framework involving relevant Ministries, including the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment, Finance and Foreign Affairs, and the private sector.

Eviola & Co Integrated Services Ltd is the Lead Co- ordinating and Executing Organisation, working in consortium with Lex-Con Advisory Services Ltd and UFAM Services Nigeria Ltd, alongside international technical and delivery partners.

This structure combines public-sector leadership with private-sector execution expertise to ensure a professional, credible, and impactful national representation.

Nigeria House Davos would serve as a sovereign convening platform for ministerial engagements, high level roundtables, policy dialogues, investment meetings, cultural diplomacy, and strategic bilateral discussions.

According to a release by the Director (Information & Public Relations), State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, on Friday, its programme will span five thematic days covering Solid Minerals, Mining Value Chains, Trade Infrastructure and Agriculture, Climate Investment, Energy and Environmental Sustainability,

Digital Trade and Technology, Creative Economy and Cultural Exports, and Cross-Sector Convergence, with Finance, Legislation, Investment Security and Investor assurance integrated across all discussions.