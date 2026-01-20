Weeldrop Petroleum Expands Footprint In Ibadan, Commissions Jericho Branch

Weeldrop Petroleum has further strengthened its presence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, with the commissioning of a new outlet, located in the Jericho area of the city.

The new station, commissioned on Tuesday, is situated beside the Federal College of Forestry, Jericho, and adds to the company’s growing network of petroleum outlets across Ibadan.

With this latest addition, Weeldrop Petroleum now operates branches strategically located at Oyo Housing Corporation, Bodija; Orita Challenge; Agodi; Oremeji; Ashi; Akobo; Olaogun; Brewery Junction; Jemibewon Road and now Jericho.

The newly commissioned outlet is equipped with modern dispensing facilities, an auto-care section for vehicle servicing, and a contemporary supermarket offering beverages, groceries, and household items for customer convenience.

Speaking shortly after the commissioning, the Chairman of Weeldrop Petroleum, Mr. ‘Wale Oladiti, described the Jericho branch as a direct response to growing public demands for affordable and quality fuel within the area.

According to Oladiti, the company remains committed to delivering high-quality petroleum products at some of the most competitive prices in Ibadan. He noted that while fuel from the Dangote Refinery sells at ₦739 per litre, Weeldrop Petroleum currently retails petrol at ₦734 per litre.

“We have seen different people from every part of Ibadan clamouring for our services. This location was acquired from the government, and when you check our prices, it is one of the cheapest you can see around. Even Dangote sells at ₦739 per litre, and we sell for ₦734 naira per litre with a very good meter system.

“Coming to this place is like saying yes to people who understand what we stand for. We are across major places in Ibadan, but who are we \to say no if you call us to bring our quality to your locality? Our PMS is ₦734, our LPG is ₦1050, and AGO is ₦990 Naira per litre.” He added.