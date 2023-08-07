Weekly Wrap-Up: Three firms trade highest volume of shares

Trading in the top three equities namely AIICO Insurance Plc, FCMB Group Plc and Transnational Corporation Plc at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) the whole of last week, (measured by volume) accounted for 636.217 million shares worth N1.737 billion in 2,751 deals, contributing 24.71 per cent and 5.86 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. A total turnover of 2.575 billion shares worth N29.615 billion in 37,713 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.854 billion shares valued at N37.645 billion that exchanged hands from the previous week in 41,547 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.921 billion shares valued at N16.514 billion traded in 17,689 deals; thus contributing 74.60 per cent and 55.76 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates Industry followed with 160.206 million shares worth N625.021 million in 1,811 deals. The third place was the Oil and Gas Industry, with a turnover of 152.046 million shares worth N1.332 billion in 2,403 deals. Wall Street rose and bond yields fell on Friday after July jobs data showed a slowing in the U.S. labor market with wage gains, while Amazon’s stellar earnings countered Apple’s tepid sales forecast. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs last month, Labor Department data showed. Data for June additions was revised lower to 185,000 jobs, from 209,000 reported previously.

Average hourly earnings grew 0.4 per cent in July, unchanged from the previous month, but a tad higher than expectations, taking the yearon-year increase in wages to 4.4 per cent. The yield on the 10-year benchmark note dipped on Friday after the jobs data, but still remained above four per cent, partly boosting some megacap stocks. “At this point in some ways the jobs data doesn’t do much to the Fed. The drama is now pivoting from the Fed to the Treasury,” said David Russell, vice president of market intelligence at TradeStation.

“The bigger issue is that the market is waking up to the fact that U.S. Treasury needs to issue a large amount of debt in the coming months and there could be upside pressure on the long end of the curve,” Russell added. Giving solid boost to the S&P 500 index, Amazon.com shares (AMZN.O) surged 10.9% after the company issued an upbeat third-quarter outlook. Apple’s shares (AAPL.O) shed 3.1% as the iPhone maker forecast a continued slide in sales. Shares of peers Microsoft (MSFT.O), Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Snowflake (SNOW.N) rose between 1.3 per cent and 4.6 per cent after Amazon’s cloud business segment beat sales estimates.

Wall St rises on Amazon boost; bond yields fall The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.22 per cent to close the week at 65,198.08 and N35.480 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Main Board, NGX CG, NGX Banking, NGX AFR Bank Value, NGX MERI Growth, NGX MERI Value and NGX Oil and Gas indices which depreciated by 0.07 per cent, 0.06 per cent 2.13 per cent, 1.85 per cent, 2.43 per cent, 0.78 per cent, and 0.68 per cent respectively while the NGX ASeM index closed flat.