Weekly Wrap-Up: Stocks Stumble On Interest Rate Hike

The domestic equities market closed the week on a bearish note, pressured by the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision to raise interest rate by 25 basis points to 27.50 per cent, up from 27.25 per cent.

This move sparked sell-off across key sectors, driving the All-Share Index (ASI) 0.3 per cent lower week-on-week (w/w) to settle at 97,507.87 points.

Heavy declines in SEPLAT (-6.0%), GTCO (-3.0%), and MTNN (-1.2%) overshadowed gains in WAPCO (+7.4%), OANDO (+6.7%), and FBNH (+3.5%). As a result, Month-to-Date (MtD) and Year-to-Date (YtD) returns moderated at -0.1 per cent and +30.4%, respectively.

Market activity, however, remained robust, with trading volume surging by 63.6 per cent w/w and transaction value rising by 52.8% w/w.

Despite this uptick in trading activity, the week closed with a N184.73 billion contraction in market capitalisation, which now stands at N59.11 trillion.

Sectoral performance in the week under review was uneven across sectors. The Oil & Gas (-1.9%), Consumer Goods (-0.4%), and Banking (-0.3%) indices recorded losses, weighed down by profit-taking and subdued investor sentiment.

Conversely, the Insurance (+1.2%) and Industrial Goods (+0.8%) sectors managed to post modest gains, supported by pockets of buying interest in select counters. Friday’s trading session mirrored the broader week’s sentiment, with the ASI shedding 28 basis points to close at 97,506.87 points.

Gains in ZENITHBANK (+1.14%), FBNH (+2.94%), and UBA (+0.62%) failed to offset losses in SEPLAT (-6.02%), GTCO (-0.09%), and OANDO (-0.61%). Consequently, the YtD return declined to 30.40 per cent, while market capitalisation dropped by ₦167.88 billion on Friday, the last trading day in November.

A deeper look into trading activities revealed a 39.51 per cent rise in transaction value, with 515.49 million shares worth N15.08 billion changing hands across 7,554 deals.

FBNH (+2.94%) led the volume chart with 126.02 million shares traded, while SEPLAT (-6.02%) dominated turnover with N7.74 billion in transactions.

Market breadth closed negative, reflecting 24 declining stocks against 20 gainers. REGALINS (-9.80%) topped the losers’ list, while ROYALEX (+8.77%) led the gainers.

Looking ahead, stockbrokers have projected cautious trading sessions to persist as investors navigate the impact of higher borrowing costs and the absence of meaningful catalysts to bolster market confidence.

“The near-term outlook suggests subdued activity barring unexpected positive developments,” one of the senior stockbrokers at the Nigerian Exchange Group told New Telegraph on Friday.

