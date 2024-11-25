Weekly Wrap-Up: Stocks Record Modest Gain

Share

The Nigerian equities market recorded cumulative marginal increase in capitalisation by ₦76.91 billion to close at ₦59.29 trillion while the benchmark All-Share Index advanced by 11 basis points or 0.1 per cent week-on-week to close at 97,725.64 points.

As a result, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled at +0.2 per cent and +30.8 per cent, respectively, having gained in three of the five trading sessions, last week.

Investor’s interest in MTNN (+1.18% w/w), ZENITHBANK (+2.31% w/w) and WAPCO (+28.57% w/w) bolstered the market’s modest increase, overriding selloffs in BUACEMENT (-0.52% w/w), ARADEL (-1.50% w/w) and GTCO (-2.50%w/w).

However, the market traded on bearish note on Friday as the All-Share Index shed 17 basis points or 0.17 per cent to close at 97,829.02 points, down from 97,992.55 points while market capitalisation shrank by ₦98.99 billion, from ₦59.391 trillion on Thursday to ₦59.29 trillion on Friday.

Friday’s market decline was driven by losses in the shares of ZENITHBANK (-0.45%), FBNH (-5.75%) and UBA (-1.67%), eroding all the gains recorded by EUNISELL (+9.99%) and 24 others on the gainer’s list as against 22 losers led by MECURE (-9.83%).

Market activity was mixed, as trading volume increased by 31.4 per cent week-on-week while trading value declined by 8.2 per cent week-on-week.

Across sectors, the Insurance (+4.5%), Consumer Goods (+1.9%), Industrial Goods (+1.8%), and Oil & Gas (+0.2%) indices posted gains, while the Banking (-2.6%) index ended the week in the red. Market activities on Friday ended with trade turnover reducing by 36.74 per cent.

A total of 366.62 million shares valued at ₦6.07 billion were exchanged in 9,677 deals. FBNH (-5.75%) led the volume and value charts with 42.41 million units transacted at ₦1.10 billion.

“In the week ahead, we believe investors will focus on the outcome of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled to hold next week to gain further clarity on the movement of yields in the fixed income market.

As a result, we envisage a cautious trading theme,” analysts at a Lagos based security firm, Cordros Capital Ltd, stated in an emailed note on Friday.

