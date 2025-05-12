Weekly Wrap-Up: Stocks Rally Strongly As Investors Gain N1.7trn

Share

The Nigerian equities market capped off a buoyant trading week with a mild retreat on Friday, paring earlier gains but still notching impressive weekly advances driven by strong interest in heavyweight stocks.

Despite a 0.46 per cent drop in the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) on Friday — closing at 108,733.40 points and wiping out about ₦313 billion in market value — investor sentiment remained upbeat.

Market capitalisation similarly shed 0.46 per cent to settle at ₦68.34 trillion at week’s end. The dip on Friday came amid widespread sectoral weakness. The Banking (-0.01%), Insurance (-0.22%), Consumer Goods (-0.05%), Oil & Gas (-0.02%), Industrial Goods (-0.18%), and Commodities (-1.94%) sectors all posted marginal losses.

Nonetheless, the broader week saw a strong showing, with all major indices closing in the green. The Consumer Goods index led sectoral gains, rising 5.4 per cent, followed by Oil & Gas (+4.0%), Banking (+3.1%), Industrial Goods (+1.1%), and Insurance (+1.0%).

Market breadth remained positive on Friday, with 34 stocks advancing against 32 laggards. Top gainers included ABCTRANS, STERLINGNG, CHELLARAM, ACADEMY, and REDSTAREX, while TRANSPOWER, HMCALL, MEYER, REGALINS, and SUNUASSURE led the losers’ chart.

Heavyweight tickers like MTN Nigeria (+11.7%), GTCO (+7.9%), Nestlé Nigeria (+10.0%), Dangote Cement (+1.9%), and Transcorp Hotels (+5.9%) buoyed investor confidence through four bullish sessions earlier in the week, powering a 2.54% weekly gain in the NGX ASI.

Trading activity surged, with total turnover climbing to 2.645 billion shares worth ₦77.01 billion exchanged in 86,110 deals — a jump in volume and value by 20.7 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively.

The Financial Services sector dominated the activity chart, accounting for 1.638 billion shares valued at ₦45.83 billion across 37,843 deals — representing 61.9 per ent of total volume and 59.5 per cent of value.

The Services and Consumer Goods sectors followed with 364.65 million shares (₦2.91 billion) and 190.22 million shares (₦6.77 billion) traded respectively.

GTCO, Access Holdings, and Tantalizer emerged as the top three traded stocks by volume, accounting for a combined 899.69 million shares worth ₦27.74 billion across 8,898 deals — contributing 31.7 per cent and 36.0% of total weekly turnover volume and value respectively.

Though Friday’s performance was tepid, the week’s rally underscores growing investor appetite amid renewed confidence in bellwether stocks and resilient sectoral fundamentals.

Share