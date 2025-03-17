Weekly Wrap-Up: Stocks Hit 4-Week Low After N365.4bn Loss

Share

The equities market recorded another decline for the third consecutive week, reaching a four-week low as bearish sentiment triggered selling pressure and profit-taking in MTNN (-4.2%), OANDO (-7.1%), and UBA (-3.6%).

The benchmark indicators booked a 0.55 per cent weekon-week decline to 105,955.13 points. Similarly, market capitalisation fell by 0.55 per cent to N66.35 trillion, resulting in equity investors losing N365.4 billion over the week.

As a result, the index’s month-to-date (MTD) return softened to -1.7 per cent, while the year-to-date (YTD) gain moderated to +2.94 per cent.

However, trading activity remained buoyant despite poor market sentiment with 37 gainers against 46 losers. Weekly trading volume surged by 80.45 per cent week-on-week to 3.28 billion units, as investors focused on penny stocks with potential fundamentals.

Also, the weekly traded value increased by 34.49 per cent to N63.52 billion from N47.23 billion in the previous week.

In contrast, the total number of deals fell by 5.36 per cent weekon-week to 60,782 trades Sectoral performance was mixed, with three sectors closing in positive territory while the remaining three recorded losses.

The NGX-Insurance sector led the gainers, rising by 0.89% weekon-week due to price appreciations in ROYALEX, CORNERST, and LINKASSURE. It was followed by marginal gains in the NGX-Consumer Goods and NGX-Commodity indices, which increased by 0.03 per cent and 0.02 per cent, respectively, driven by gains in LIVESTOCK, FTNCOCOA, INTBREW, and OKOMUOIL.

Conversely, the NGX-Oil & Gas index led the laggards, declining by 1.15 per cent weekon-week due to sell-offs in CONOIL, OANDO, and TOTAL.

The NGX-Banking and NGXIndustrial indices also posted losses of 0.45 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively, as investors reduced their holdings in BERGERPAINTS, JAIZBANK, RTBRISCOE, UBA, and FIRSTHOLDCO.

Among the best-performing stocks of the week, LIVESTOCK FEEDS, CAVERTON, FTN COCOA, CWG, and TANTALIZER led the pack with respective gains of 22.2 per cent, 15.4 per cent, 14.2 per cent, 13.2 per cent, and 13.1 per cent.

On the flip side, NEIMETH, MECURE, INTENEGINS, CONOIL, and UPL emerged as the worst-performing stocks, shedding 17.0 per cent, 10.4 per cent, 10.3 per cent, and 10.0 per cent each.

Analysts at Cowry Research noted the continued challenges faced by the local equities market week-on-week as global market trends exert pressure in a mixed fashion.

“Looking ahead, we anticipate continued mixed sentiment as the market undergoes corrections, placing the exchange in an overbought region. Profit-taking, portfolio reshuffling, and bargain hunting are likely to persist as investors digest corporate actions and Q1 earnings forecasts.

