Weekly Wrap-Up: Stocks Extend Gains, YTD Near 40%

The Nigerian equity market extended its positive momentum for the fourth consecutive week, driven by price appreciation in BUA Cement (+5.4 per cent) MTNN (+1.2 per cent), GTCO (+3.1 per cent) TRANSCORP (+3.4 per cent), and ARADEL (+16.1 per cent).

As a result, the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 1.0 per cent week on week to close at 143,584.04 points, with the month-to-date and year-to-date returns settling at +0.6 per cent and +39.5 per cent respectively. Market activity was mixed as trading volume rose by 9.4 per cent week on week, while trading value contracted sharply by 76.6 per cent week on week.

Sectoral performance also showed a mixed trend: the Oil & Gas (+5.7 per cent) Industrial Goods (+1.7 per cent), Banking (+1.2 per cent), and Consumer Goods (+0.1 per cent) indices closed in positive territory, while the Insurance (-2.0 per cent) index declined. Looking ahead, analysts expect cautious trading in the absence of clear market catalysts, though sector and company-specific developments may shape investor sentiment.

Money Market

The overnight (OVN) rate closed flat at 24.9 per cent last week, supported by liquidity inflows from OMO maturities (N731.14 billion), which offset outflows from the FGN bond auction (N576.63 billion). This boosted the system’s net long position to an average of N6.28 trillion, compared to N3.39 trillion the previous week. Unless the CBN conducts another liquidity mop-up, robust system liquidity is expected to persist, particularly as the Bank sold only N98.00 billion in its latest OMO auction. Consequently, the OVN rate is projected to ease slightly this week.

Treasury Bills

Ample liquidity fueled bullish trading in the Treasury Bills secondary market, pushing average yields lower by 58bps w/w to 19.2 per cent. By segment, NTB yields fell by 6bps to 17.9 per cent, while OMO yields declined by 114bps to 20.5 per cent. The CBN also returned to the OMO market on October 3, offering N600.00 billion worth of bills after weeks of inactivity. Investor demand was strong, with total subscriptions hitting N3.32 trillion. However, only N98.00 billion was sold, with stop rates of 20.49 per cent (102-day) and 20.61 per cent (123-day).

Global Markets

Global equities were positive last week, as investor optimism surrounding artificial intelligence outweighed concerns over the US government shutdown. The broad AI sentiment was driven by OpenAI’s USD6.60 billion share sale, which valued the company at USD500.00 billion and fueled optimism across AIrelated sectors.

Accordingly, US equities (DJIA: +0.6 per cent; S&P 500: +1.1 per cent were set to close higher, driven by gains in tech and AI-focused companies such as Nvidia, AMD, and Micron Technology. Similarly, European equities (STOXX Europe 600: +2.7 per cent; FTSE 100: +1.8 per cent) were on track to close higher, buoyed by strength in industrial and pharmaceutical stocks.

Investor sentiment in the region was further shaped by a range of economic data, including UK shop prices, Q2 GDP, Euro area CPI and PPI data, as well as unemployment figures. The global optimism trickled down into Asian markets, with major indices (SSE: +1.4 per cent; Nikkei 225: +0.9 per cent) closing higher, driven by enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, which boosted AI, semiconductor, and tech stocks.

Lastly, the Emerging Markets (MSCI EM: +3.2 per cent) index advanced, supported by gains in China (+1.4 per cent), while the Frontier Markets (MSCI FM: –0.3 per cent) index declined, weighed down by losses in Vietnam (–0.7 per cent).

Domestic Economy

Based on data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Credit to the Private Sector (CPS) increased modestly by 1.5 per cent year on year to NGN75.83 trillion in August (August 2024: N74.73 trillion). Analysts however attribute the moderate pace of growth to the CBN’s tight monetary policy stance, which has constrained credit expansion.

At the same time, credit to the government declined by 25.7 per cent year on year to N23.13 trillion (August 2024: N31.15 trillion), indicating reduced government borrowings from domestic banks for deficit financing. Overall, broad money supply (M3) rose by 11.5 per cent year on year to N119.52 trillion, following increases across narrow (+12.4 per cent year on year ) and quasi (+11.4 per cent year on year) money supply.