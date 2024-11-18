Weekly Wrap-Up: Stocks Edge Up 0.5% Despite Surging Inflation

Share

Nigeria’s volatile equities market edged up by 0.5 per cent on Friday despite inflation report, indicating a 118 basis points surge to 33.88 per cent in the month of October, up from 32.7 per cent in September.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s statistics office, attributed the inflationary pressure to upsurge in consumer goods prices which surged by 139 basis points to 39.16 per cent y/y in October as against 37.77 per cent y/y in September.

However, stocks trading closed with a modest gain driven by gains in the some heavyweight banking stocks as well as Oil & Gas stocks. Share price of GTCO appreciated by 2.75 per cent or N1.50 to close at N56.0 per unit of 12.170 million traded in 233 deals valued at N667.237 million.

With 30.323 million shares traded in 363 deals valued at N1.304billion, share price of Zenith Bank surged by 0.70 per cent or N0.30kobo to N43.30 per share, closing as one of the most traded stocks in terms of value.

UBA also gained N0.45kobo or 1.36 per cent to close at N33.45 per share. The stock had recorded an intra-day high of N33.60 before settling at N33.45.

Access Corp booked a modest price gain of N0.05kobo or 0.2 per cent to close at N24.75 per share while Sterling Holdings jumped by 2.46 per cent or N0.12kobo to N4.99 per share just as FCMB appreciated by 1.06 per cent or N0.10kobo to close at N9.50 per share.

“Investors are picking dividend stocks of the financial services sector relatively shielded from inflationary attacks. Impact of inflation cannot erode the returns on equity,” one of the stockbrokers told New Telegraph on Friday.

Beside banking stocks, Flour Mills posted the highest price rally of maximum daily 10 percentage gain or N7.15 to N78.65 per share. Cement manufacturing giant, Lafarge Africa (WAPCO) saw an 8.39 per cent rally or N3.25 gain, closing at N42.0 per share.

In the same vein, BUA Cement recorded significant rally of 3.8 per cent or N3.50 gain in share price, closing at NN95.50 per share.

The NGX Group also saw impressive price gain of N1.95 or 8.48 per cent to close at N24.95 per share. Riding on impressive third quarter (Q3) earnings, Conoil price rose by 6.52 per cent to N259.90 per share, its all time high.

Oando also rallied by 4.42 per cent or N2.65 price gain to close at N62.65 per share. The gains posted by these stocks, UACN (+7.44%), Unilever (+2.08%), and a couple of others totaling 29 gainers offset the losses by 20 stocks led by Deap Capital (-9.17%), Ikeja Hotel (-8.54%), and Daar Comm. (-6.45%).

