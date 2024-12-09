Weekly Wrap-Up: Stocks Defy Volatility, Gain N426.69bn

Share

In a week marked by intense market swings, the Nigerian equities market demonstrated resilience, closing on a high note as the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 72 basis points (bps) week-on-week to settle at 98,210.75 points.

This upward momentum was underpinned by robust buying activity during the week in blue-chip stocks such as MTNN (+0.06%), SEPLAT (+7.55%), and GTCO (+0.47%), which offset significant selloffs in ARADEL (-10.06%), ZENITHBANK (-1.24%), and FCMB (-2.17%).

Consequently, the market’s year-to-date (YTD) return surged by 94bps to 31.34 per cent , while the market capitalisation expanded by N426.69 billion, closing at an impressive N59.53 trillion.

.Friday’s session saw positive contributions from bellwether stocks, including AccessCorp (+3.12%), UBA (+1.34%), GTCO (+0.85%), FBNH (+1.35%), and WAPCO (+0.14%). Their gains collectively outweighed declines in ZENITHBANK (-0.11%), OANDO (-0.16%), and FIDELITYBK (-0.62%). By the close of trading, share prices of AccessCorp, UBA, MTNN, and GTCO closed higher at N24.80, N33.95, N170.10, and N53.20 respectively, further reinforcing investor confidence.

Market breadth was also firmly in positive territory, with 27 stocks advancing in prices relative to 19 declining stocks. GOLDENBREW emerged as the top gainer, appreciating by an impressive 9.98 per cent, while ETERNA led the laggards with a 4.62 per cent decline. Investor activity reached new heights as trade turnover rose by 36 per cent compared to the previous session.

A total of 1.04 billion shares, valued at N17.46 billion, were exchanged across 7,220 deals. WEMABANK was the standout performer on the volume and value charts, with 472.50 million units traded at a value of N4.11 billion.

Despite its high turnover, Fidelity Bank saw its share price decline by 0.62 per cent to close at N16.00 per share, while FCMB Group, which traded 45 million units, recorded a 1.67 per cent depreciation, closing at N9.00 per share.

In the week under review, all NGX indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Main Board, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond which depreciated by 0.39 percent, 0.15 percent, and 0.06 per – cent respectively while the NGX ASeM index closed flat.

Fifty-one equities appreciated in price during the review week higher than 32 equities in the preceding trading week. Thirty equities depreciated in price lower than 46 in the preceding week, while 72 equities remained unchanged, lower than 75 recorded in the preceding week.

The market recorded total turnover of 3.893 billion shares worth N87.749 billion in 43,868 deals, in contrast to a total of 3.194 billion shares valued at N54.850 billion that exchanged hands in the preceding week in 45,112 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 2.709 billion shares valued at N51.027 billion traded in 20,017 deals; thus contributing 69.58 percent and 58.15 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods industry followed with 403.658 million shares worth N3.844 billion in 4,239 deals; and the Industrial Goods Industry, with a turnover of 198.360 million shares worth N10.328 billion in 4,606 deals.

