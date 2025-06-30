Weekly Wrap-Up: Stocks Add N1.43trn As Presco, Okomu, Zenith Drive Trade

The Nigerian equities market ended the week on a buoyant note, defying midweek profit-taking to post a robust N1.43 trillion gain in market capitalisation, buoyed by a flurry of investor interest in blue-chip stocks.

Heavyweight counters such as Presco Plc, Okomu Oil Palm Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc led the charge, propelling the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) to a 1.57% week-on-week advance, closing at 119,995.76 points.

Despite bearish sessions in the final two trading days, sentiment throughout the week remained broadly optimistic, with the market capitalisation climbing to N75.96 trillion.

This translated to a 21.03 per cent increase in capitalisation year-to-date, a marked improvement from 18.75 per cent the previous week, while the ASI’s YTD return climbed to 16.58 per cent.

Zenith Bank stood tall among the financials, posting an impressive 16.23 per cent weekly gain to close at ₦58.00 per share—an ₦8.10 rise that reaffirmed its dominant position in the banking sector.

Yet, it was outshone in nominal terms by agriculture stalwarts Presco Plc and Okomu Oil Palm Plc, which surged by ₦175.00 and ₦110.00 to close at ₦1,275.00 and ₦790.00 respectively.

These dramatic upward movements underscore renewed investor confidence in agro-industrial stocks, spurred by sustained food inflation and favourable currency dynamics.

Other top performers in the week included BUACEMENT (+8.53% w/w), MTNN (+0.45% w/w), and TRANSCORP (+2.77% w/w), which collectively offset losses from BUAFOODS (-6.46% w/w), GTCO (-2.88% w/w), OANDO (-7.38% w/w), and ARADEL (-4.15% w/w).

However, Friday’s session reversed earlier gains, as the market lost ₦495 billion on the back of intense profit-taking.

The ASI slipped by 0.65 per cent, closing flat at 119,995.76 points. Notably, BUACEMENT slumped 9.92 per cent, leading the laggards, followed by OANDO (-8.72%) and FTNCOCOA (-8.70%). GTCO and TRANSCORP also declined marginally, collectively dragging sector indices into negative territory.

Sectoral performance was mixed during the week. The NGX Banking Index led with a 6.26% w/w gain, followed by the Insurance Index (+6.13%) and Consumer Goods Index (+5.98%).

But the momentum did not hold into Friday, as all major indices—Banking (-0.77%), Insurance (-0.60%), Oil & Gas (-1.00%), and Industrial Goods (-3.64%)— closed in the red, save for the Consumer Goods Index which edged higher by 0.17 per cent. Market activity waned toward the. weekend.

Total trade volume dropped 29.92 per cent to 625.78 million shares, while value traded declined 29.87 per cent to ₦12.78 billion. Number of deals also slipped by 14.09 per cent, closing at 21,800.

JAPAULGOLD (+6.64%) topped the volume chart with 88.26 million units, while ZENITHBANK led in value at ₦1.76 billion.

The market breadth closed negative with a 0.84-to-1 ratio—27 gainers to 32 losers. NEIMETH (+10.0%) emerged the top gainer, while LEGENDINT (-9.98%) led the decliners, capping off a week of high volatility but net-positive momentum.