Weekly Wrap-Up: Stock Market Sheds N440bn

Despite a flurry of corporate activity and resilient performances in select sectors, Nigeria’s equities market closed the week on a somber note, erasing a staggering ₦440.51 billion in value.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) tumbled by 0.90 percent week-on-week, settling at 104,563.34 points, while market capitalisation declined to ₦65.71 trillion, underscoring the fragile confidence among investors.

This downturn occurred despite the high-profile listing of 5.98 billion additional ordinary shares by First HoldCo Plc, which increased its total issued share capital to 41.88 billion units.

The move, part of a 125.46 per cent oversubscribed rights issue, failed to galvanize market sentiment, which remained subdued amid persistent profit-taking and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Throughout the week, sell-offs in heavyweight stocks—including telecoms giant MTN Nigeria (-4.08%) and energy major Oando Plc (-5.57%)—dominated trading floors, dragging indices into the red.

Lafarge Africa (WAPCO) also retreated by 0.35.per cent, further dampening investor morale. Meanwhile, leading banking and insurance stocks joined the retreat, reflecting tepid institutional participation.

The insurance and banking sectors bore the brunt of investor pessimism, with the NGX Insurance Index plummeting by 4.57 per cent and the Banking Index down by 2.20 per cent.

The NGX Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas, and Industrial Indices also declined marginally by 0.61 per cent, 0.50 per cent, and 0.26 per cent respectively.

Trading activity mirrored the bearish sentiment. Although value turnover rose 3.98 per cent to ₦10.11 billion on Friday, both trade volume and number of deals declined by 12.16 per cent and 10.28 per cent respectively.

Overall, the market recorded a total weekly turnover of 2.09 billion shares worth ₦52.97 billion in 64,612 transactions—significantly higher than the previous week’s 1.18 billion shares valued at ₦28.87 billion.

Financial Services led activity, contributing 73.49 per cent of total volume and 68.63 per cent of total value, with Access Holdings, GTCO, and Zenith Bank jointly accounting for 30.06 per cent of total volume and nearly half (48.75%) of total market value.

Despite a bullish breadth on Friday—with 36 stocks advancing against 19 decliners—the positive momentum proved insufficient to reverse earlier losses.

Top gainers included VFD Group (+9.90%), Caverton (+9.96%), and Abbey Building Society, but their gains were eclipsed by the sharp selloffs in blue-chip names.

Investor risk appetite was further tempered by rising macroeconomic headwinds, reinforcing a cautious stance ahead of upcoming earnings reports and policy signals.

