Weekly Wrap-Up: Stock Market Gains N794bn Amid Strong Earnings

The Nigerian stock market ended the week on a resounding note, surging by N794 billion in market capitalisation as investor confidence strengthened on the back of promising Q4 earnings and strategic portfolio rebalancing.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) climbed 1.22 per cent week-on-week (WoW) to close at 103,598.30 points, buoyed by heightened trading activity and renewed optimism around corporate performance.

Market capitalization rose to an impressive N63.65 trillion, representing a 1.26 per cent WoW increase. This uptrend reversed the previous week’s downturn, as equity investors benefited from significant gains, despite mixed trading sessions that saw three positive and two negative days.

The rally was largely fueled by anticipation of robust Q4 corporate earnings and value opportunities in underpriced stocks, prompting increased capital inflows.

The supplementary listing of LASACO Assurance’s 9.25 billion ordinary shares further contributed to the market’s positive performance.

Trading volumes and values also experienced substantial growth, with a 35.70 per cent increase in traded volume to 3.06 billion units and a 27.88 per cent rise in transaction value to N75.24 billion.

However, the total number of trades fell by 7.25 per cent WoW o 59,036, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid intermittent market volatility. Sector performance was mixed, with three of the six tracked indices posting gains.

NGX Banking Index: The top performer, up 4.09 per cent WoW, spurred by gains in Fidelity Bank (FIDELITYBNK) and United Bank for Africa UBA).

NGX Commodity Index: Gained 1.03 per cent, marking continued investor interest in this newly introduced sector. NGX Industrial Index: Rose 0.12 per cent, supported by stocks like RT Briscoe (RTBRISCOE), CAP Plc (CAP), and Transcorp Power (TRANSPOWER).

Conversely, the NGX Insurance Index fell by 1.30 per cent, while the NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Oil/Gas indices dropped 1.20 per cent and 0.75 per cent, respectively.

Declines were driven by sell-offs in SUNU Assurances (SUNUASSUR), Cornerstone Insurance (CORNERSTONE), Honeywell Flour Mills (HONYFLOUR), and Dangote Sugar Refinery (DANGSUGAR).

Notable gainers for the week included: SCOA Plc: Up an extraordinary 59.7 per cent. UPDC Plc: Gained 19 per cent. Wapic Insurance: Increased by 15.3 per cent.

Royal Exchange: Rose 14.6 per cent. Daar Communications: Up 13.5 per cent. On the losing end, SUNU Assurances recorded the steepest decline at 25.1 per cent, followed by Eunisell Interlinked (-19%), John Holt Plc (-18.5%), Abbey Building Society (-14.6%), and Cornerstone Insurance (-14.3%).

These losses stemmed from investor sell-offs and unfavorable price movements. “The positive momentum is expected to persist as corporate earnings releases and potential corporate actions bolster investor sentiment.

However, analysts caution that the market may face intermittent volatility driven by mixed macroeconomic signals and the performance of companies with December year-end financials,” analysts at Cowry Assets Ltd stated in their emailed note on Friday.

Low stock valuations and favorable buying opportunities are likely to attract further capital inflows, positioning the NGX for sustained growth.

Yet, market participants remain mindful of potential headwinds, including global economic events and domestic fiscal challenges, which could temper bullish sentiment.

As the NGX consolidates its gains, all eyes are on Nigeria’s corporate sector to sustain the positive trajectory and reinforce investor confidence in the weeks ahead.

