Weekly Wrap-Up: Rising Confidence Fuels N2.58trn Upswing On NGX

Nigeria’s equities market delivered a strong performance last week with investors adding N2.58 trillion to market capitalization amid sustained buying interest across large-, midand selected small-cap stocks.

The sharp expansion in market value underscored improving investor confidence, even as monetary conditions remained tight.

Data from Nigerian Exchange Limited showed that total equity market capitalization rose to N106.35 trillion on January 16 from N103.78 trillion a week earlier, representing a week-on-week gain of N2.58 trillion, or about 2.5 per cent.

The rally pushed the market deeper into record territory, reinforcing equities’ appeal as a hedge against inflation and currency risks. The bullish sentiment was also reflected in the benchmark NGX AllShare Index (ASI), which advanced to 166,129.50 points from 162,298.08 points the previous week.

The 3,831.42-point increase highlighted broad-based accumulation rather than short-term speculative trading, despite the Central Bank of Nigeria maintaining a restrictive stance with the Monetary Policy Rate at 27.00 per cent.

During the review period, the ASI traded within a high of 166,771.95 points and a low of 163,244.69 points, with an average index level of 165,608.15 points, pointing to steady demand across market segments.

Sectoral and index performance

Performance across sectoral and thematic indices was largely positive, though selective profit-taking was evident in some heavily capitalized counters. The NGX Main Board Index closed at 7,864.26 points, while the NGX 30 Index ended at 6,028.33 points, reflecting mild rebalancing among blue-chip stocks.

In the banking space, sentiment was mixed. The NGX Banking Index edged lower to 1,653.90 points, amid concerns over funding costs and asset quality in a high-interest-rate environment.

However, value-oriented investors showed renewed interest in fundamentally strong names, as the NGX AFR Bank Value Index improved to 3,626.01 points.

Insurance and pension-related stocks recorded modest gains, with the NGX Insurance Index rising to 1,319.90 points and the NGX Pension Index climbing to 7,753.34 points, supported by steady institutional inflows and expectations of stronger earnings.

Growth stocks were a major driver of the week’s rally. The NGX Growth Index surged to 40,691.32 points, while both the NGX MERI Growth Index and NGX MERI Value Index advanced, underscoring a balanced rotation between growth and value strategies.

Industrial and consumer goods stocks also contributed positively. The NGX Industrial Index improved to 5,985.57 points, buoyed by buying interest in cement and constructionrelated counters, while the NGX Consumer Goods Index closed higher at 4,158.81 points on bargain hunting in selected fast-moving consumer goods stocks.

In the energy space, the NGX Oil and Gas Index rose to 2,996.08 points, tracking firmer crude oil prices, while the NGX Commodity Index posted modest gains. Fixed income-linked indices were largely stable, with the NGX Sovereign Bond Index closing flat at 683.00 points, reflecting steady conditions in the bond market despite elevated yields.

Trading activity and liquidity

Investor participation strengthened during the week. A total of 4.607 billion shares valued at N130.64 billion were traded in 263,439 deals, compared with 4.164 billion shares worth N94.03 billion exchanged in 248,254 deals in the previous week.

The rise in both volume and value pointed to improving liquidity and stronger conviction among market participants. By sector, the Financial Services industry dominated trading by volume, accounting for 3.126 billion shares valued at N47.23 billion in 94,186 deals, representing 67.84 per cent of total equity volume and 36.15 per cent of total value.

The Services industry and ICT sector followed, reflecting broad participation across the market. Trading in the three most active equities by volume Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Linkage Assurance Plc accounted for 1.406 billion shares worth N9.74 billion, or 30.52 per cent of total volume.