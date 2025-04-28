Weekly Wrap-Up: Q1-fueled Rally Powers N965.7bn Surge In Market Cap

Share

The Nigerian equities market staged a remarkable rebound last week, as bullish sentiment swept across the trading floor, propelling the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) to a weekly gain of N965.69 billion in market capitalisation.

Investors, emboldened by an impressive wave of Q1’25 earnings releases and fresh dividend declarations, returned with renewed conviction, sending key indices higher despite a holiday-shortened trading schedule.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) climbed 1.46% week-on-week to close at 105,752.61 points, marking a notable acceleration in market momentum.

Total market capitalisation surged in tandem by 1.47 per cent to N66.47 trillion, driven by heightened buy-side activity, particularly in banking, insurance, and consumer goods stocks.

A major highlight of the week was the listing by introduction of Legend Internet Plc, which infused 2 billion ordinary shares into the bourse, adding N11.28 billion to the NGX’s overall market value and further energising investor sentiment.

Market breadth was distinctly positive, with 63 gainers outpacing 27 laggards—a breadth ratio of 2.33x— signalling broad-based optimism. The market’s year-to-date return inched up to 2.75 per cent, reflecting a slow but steady recovery from earlier market headwinds.

Trading metrics also reflected heightened engagement. Deal volume edged up by 0.45 per cent to 51,386, while share volume jumped 21.61 per cent to 1.85 billion units.

Total turnover soared 30.27 per cent to N56.03 billion, a testament to robust investor participation. Sectorally, the NGX Consumer Goods Index led with a powerful 8.57 per cent rally, buoyed by strong performances from International Breweries, NASCON, Cadbury Nigeria, and Ikeja Hotel.

The Insurance Index followed closely with a 7.30 per cent rise, while the Banking Index gained 5.06 per cent, fueled by upbeat trading in ETI, AccessCorp, and JAIZ Bank.

On the downside, the Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas indices declined by 3.43 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively, as profit-taking weighed on counters like Dangote Cement, MRS Oil, and CAP Plc.

Top gainers of the week were led by INTERBREW, which surged 40 per cent, followed by NASCON (+26.2%), AFRIPRUD (+25.6%), VITAFOAM (+21.2%), and IKEJAHOTEL (+21.0%).

Conversely, VFDGROUP plunged 82.2 per cent, emerging as the week’s steepest decliner, alongside JOHNHOLT, TRIPPLE GEE, DANGOTE CEMENT, and HALDANE MCCALL—all shedding double digits.

Looking ahead, the bullish momentum is expected to persist as investors digest further corporate results and position for dividend plays, analysts at Lagos based Cowry Assets Ltd noted in their market review on Friday.

While the outlook remains constructive, the analysts cautioned that selective profit-taking and macroeconomic headwinds may introduce intermittent volatility, underscoring the need for a fundamentals-driven approach.

