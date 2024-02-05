Weekly Wrap-Up: Profit taking sustained amid corporate earnings’ reports

The Nigerian stock market ended January 2024 on an impressive positive note as Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index surged to 35.3 per cent and investment went up by N14.440 trillion. The All-Share Index, which opened the trading month at 74,773.77 index points at the beginning of trading on January 2, 2024, closed at 101,154.46 points at the end the month on January 31, gaining 26,380.68 basis points or 35.3 per cent. The market capitalisation, which opened the month under review at N40.917 trillion, closed the month at N55.357 trillion, earning a month-to-date gain of about N14.440 trillion.

The sectoral performance closed positive as at January 26, 2024. The NGX Industrial Goods recorded the highest rise during the month with a gain of 96.43 per cent. The NGX Premium Board index followed with a monthly gain of 49.71 per cent, while NGX Lotus II index rose by 38.18 per cent in the month of January. NGX 30 index recorded a monthly gain of 38.08 per cent, while NGX Insurance index achieved 35.35 per cent monthly gain. Others are NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Pension, NX Oil & Gas and NGX Banking indices recorded a monthly gain of 30.33 per cent, 23.66 per cent, 23.03 per cent and 13.89 per cent, respectively. Capital market analysts said that January was a great month as the Nigerian stock market started the year 2023 on a bullish note, driven by positive sentiment from corporate earnings expectations. yagbola, during the Council Session in honour of late Mr Emmanuel Ijewere DF.IoD, the Doyen and 6th President of the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria in Lagos The result also shows that the underwriter’s risk management drive in the year under review was upbeat, despite meeting its claims obligation to clients in a year that had a bash impact of rising foreign exchange gap, inflation and high cost of living. In the review period, the company recorded underwriting profit of N705.71 million from N506.12 million in 2022, indicating a 39 percent growth. It also paid out claims to clients for various losses incurred in the review year, which amounted to N4.49 billion, from N3.09 billion paid out in 2022. Linkage Assurance also saw outstanding growth in investment income, which rose from N4.87 billion in 2022 to N9.02 billion in 2023.

The investment and other operating incomes, according to the company was buoyed by dividend income received from investment in pension business, sundry income from share subscription and foreign exchange gains. Linkage Assurance Plc’s balance sheet was further strengthened in the review year with total assets rising to N50.52 billion, a 26 percent increase from N39.99 billion in 2022. Mr. Daniel Braie, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, said that Linkage had continued to deploy strategies in line with its growth plans, remaining on top of its core areas from stronger market share, expanding market size, enhancing customer experience, and making sure there is value creation for its teaming investors and other stakeholders alike. Reviewing market performance for January, the Chief Executive Officer, Sofunix Investment and Communications, Olusola Oni, said: “2024 started with strong interest from Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), especially in the banks stocks and this triggered a rally. “The valuation of banks is believed to be sustainable. The sector is said to be undervalued. There are whispers that banks’ capital base would go up significantly and their shares would not trade below N100 per unit. By this assumption, there is a possibility of sustained upswing in the sector.” Oni noted that, with their renewed interest in equity investment on NGX, investors should seek professional advice from stockbrokers on how to make informed decisions to enhance their life cycle cash flow. Miike Ezeh, the Chief Executive Officer of Crane Securities Limited, said the emergence of President Bola Tinubu further energised the market since participants have hope in his ability to rejig the economy and implement economy-friendly policies. “The elections came and were hitch-free against all unification of the multiple exchange rates, review of monetary and fiscal policies, a shake-up of major changes carried out at the apex bank and its overflow down to the deposit money banks across the country brought stability to the market. “The commissioning of the first indigenous private refinery which has a cyclical effect on both upstream and downstream operations of petroleum companies quoted in the market propelled the interplay in the market by some high-net-worth investors on many quoted companies resulting in high turnover in trading volumes of those companies leading to the significant increase in market capitalisation within the period.”

He urged the new government in 2024 to continue to implement policies that would provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, saying this would help boost the nation’s foreign direct investment (FDI) and attract issuers to the capital market. The Chief Operating Officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Ambrose Omordion, said trading on the Nigerian Exchange started for the year on a bullish note, with indexes stock prices hitting new highs in the midst strong volatility, increasing economic headwinds and expectation of numbers such as the December Consumer Price Index and quarterly unaudited corporate earnings reports.