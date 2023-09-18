Weekly Wrap-Up: Profit-taking pulls down benchmark index

In the last trading session of the week on Friday at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), trading activities recovered as the NGX All-Share Index gained 0.09 per cent to settle at 67,395.74 points. Gains in MTNN (+0.04%), ZENITHBANK (+0.76%) and STANBIC (+1.32%) pushed the broader index into positive terrain. However, having lost in three of five trading sessions this week, the ASI closed 1.10 per cent lower w/w.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX Insurance, NGX MERI Growth and NGX Growth which appreciated by 0.46 per cent, 0.55 per cent and 4.15 per cent respectively while the NGX ASeM index closed flat.

Sell-off in MTNN (-1.50% w/w), NESTLE (-4.65% w/w) and ZENITHBANK (-10.01% w/w) were the major drags on the overall market, negating upticks in STANBIC (+3.61% w/w), NB (+7.48% w/w) and UBA (+7.87% w/w).

As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 31.50 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N409.17 billion w/w to close at N36.89 trillion.

A total turnover of 2.933 billion shares worth N47.449 billion in 44,654 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.644 billion shares valued at N45.450 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 44,189 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.955 billion shares valued at N26.384 billion traded in 21,707 deals; thus contributing 66.67 per cent and 55.61 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Oil and Gas Industry followed with 281.356 million shares worth N5.307 billion in 4,423 deals.

The third place was the Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 280.586 million shares worth N1.763 billion in 3,079 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely United Bank for Africa Plc, Transnational Corporation Plc and Access Holdings Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 1.026 billion shares worth N13.649 billion in 9,733 deals, contributing 34.98 per cent and 28.77 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Thirty-two equities appreciated in price during the week lower than 52 equities in the previous week. Fifty-three equities depreciated in price higher than 35 in the previous week, while 70 equities remained unchanged, higher than 68 recorded in the previous week.