Weekly Wrap-Up: Nigerian Equities Gain N2.67trn As ASI Rises 2.2%

The Nigerian equities market closed the week on a positive note, with investors gaining about N2.67 trillion in market capitalization amid sustained buying interest in major blue-chip stocks.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed that market capitalization rose to N126.44 trillion on March 6, 2026, from N123.76 trillion recorded on February 27, 2026.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 2.2 per cent week-on-week to 196,985.94 points, reflecting improved investor sentiment. The market recorded gains in four of the five trading sessions during the week, driven largely by strong demand for bellwether stocks including Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria, BUA Cement and Aradel Holdings.

Specifically, Dangote Cement gained 4.6 per cent, MTN Nigeria rose 4.0 per cent, BUA Cement advanced 2.7 per cent, while Aradel surged 9.1 per cent. Consequently, the market’s year-to-date return strengthened to 26.6 per cent, underscoring sustained bullish momentum in the domestic bourse.

Despite the overall market rally, trading activity weakened during the week. Total trading volume declined by 32.7 per cent week-on-week, while the value of transactions fell by 31.7 per cent, indicating cautious positioning by investors. Sectoral performance was mixed during the week.

The Oil and Gas index recorded the strongest gain, rising by 9.4 per cent, while the Industrial Goods index increased by 3.9 per cent and the Banking index edged up by 0.2 per cent. However, the Insurance index declined by 1.9 per cent, while the Consumer Goods index slipped by 0.1 per cent, reflecting profittaking in some counters.

Money market liquidity remains strong

In the money market, the overnight lending rate (OVN) increased marginally by 4 basis points to 22.2 per cent. The uptick followed debits from net Nigerian Treasury Bills allotments of N758.75 billion and OMO primary market auctions of N491.60 billion, which offset inflows from OMO maturities amounting to N956.20 billion and FGN bond coupon payments of N64.19 billion.

Nonetheless, system liquidity remained robust, with the average net long position rising to N4.22 trillion, compared with N3.14 trillion recorded in the previous week. Analysts expect liquidity conditions to remain supportive in the coming week, with about N1.69 trillion expected from OMO maturities, although this may be partly offset by new Treasury bills issuances.

Mixed sentiments in Treasury bills market

Activity in the Treasury bills secondary market was mixed during the week. NTB yields rose by 23 basis points to 17.5 per cent, while OMO yields declined by 7 basis points to 21.1 per cent, reflecting contrasting investor positioning.

At the primary market auction conducted by the Debt Management Office, N1.05 trillion worth of bills was offered across tenors, while total subscriptions reached N2.34 trillion, translating to a bidto-offer ratio of 2.2 times.

The DMO eventually allotted N1.01 trillion, with stop rates increasing on the 91-day bill to 15.95 per cent and on the 364-day bill to 16.73 per cent, while the 182-day bill remained unchanged at 16.65 per cent.

The Central Bank of Nigeria also conducted two Open Market Operations auctions during the week, offering N600 billion in each auction but allotting N256 billion and N235.60 billion, respectively, at a stop rate of 19.40 per cent.

Bond yields rise amid geopolitical concerns

In the bond market, investor sentiment weakened as market participants sold off Federal Government bonds amid rising geopolitical tensions linked to the United States–Iran conflict.

Consequently, average bond yields increased by 21 basis points to 15.8 per cent. Across the curve, yields rose in the short segment by 15 basis points, mid-tenor by 61 basis points, and long segment by 4 basis points, driven by sell-offs in bonds such as FEB-2031, JUN-2033 and MAR-2036.