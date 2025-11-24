Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX Turnover Plunges As Market Loses N2.08tn

Turnover on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) declined sharply last week, with investors trading 2.668 billion shares worth N106.264 billion in 107,998 deals.

This marked a significant drop from the previous week’s 7.325 billion shares valued at N156.425 billion, reflecting weakened market participation and cautious sentiment.

The downturn in activity coincided with broad sell-offs across major sectors, which dragged market performance into negative territory. As a result, the NGX recorded a bearish close for the week, with market capitalization falling by N2.086 trillion or 3 per cent to settle at N91.415 trillion, compared with N93.501 trillion the week before.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 3 per cent to finish at 143,722.62 points, extending the market’s losing streak.

Financial Services Sector Dominates Activity

The Financial Services Industry remained the most active sector, accounting for 68.21 per cent of total turnover with 1.820 billion shares valued at N44.806 billion traded in 45,297 deals. The Services Industry followed with 324.191 million shares worth N1.761 billion, while the Oil and Gas sector recorded 143.185 million shares valued at N37.741 billion.

Access Holdings Plc, Tantalizers Plc and Zenith Bank Plc led the equity turnover chart, jointly accounting for 1.057 billion shares valued at N24.652 billion representing 39.63 per cent of total traded volume for the week.

Broad Decline Across Market Indices

Aside from the NGX Sovereign Bond Index, which gained 0.32 per cent, all other major indices closed negative. The NGX Premium, NGX Banking, NGX Pension, NGX MERI Value and NGX Consumer Goods indices all recorded week-on-week declines, reflecting cautious investor positioning.

The NGX 30 Index dropped by 2.41 per cent, while the NGX Industrial Goods Index fell by 4.50 per cent. The NGX Lotus II Index was also down by 2.56 per cent, mirroring the broad risk-off sentiment that dominated the market.

Mixed Price Movements

Market breadth tilted negative as only 20 equities appreciated in price during the week, compared with 48 gainers in the previous week. In contrast, 60 equities recorded price declines, higher than the 45 that fell the week before, while 67 closed unchanged. NCR Nigeria Plc led the gainers’ chart, rising 60.55 per cent from N25.60 to N41.10.

It was followed by University Press Plc, up 17.65 per cent, and Tantalizers Plc, which appreciated by 17.29 per cent. On the flip side, International Energy Insurance Plc topped the losers’ list after shedding 22.06 per cent to close at N2.12. McNichols Plc lost 14.90 per cent, while Veritas Kapital Assurance dropped 14.89 per cent.

ETP and Bond Market Activity

In the Exchange-Traded Products (ETP) segment, investors traded 385,218 units worth N51.423 million in 833 deals, compared with 1.320 million units valued at N45.028 million traded the previous week.

The bond market recorded stronger activity, with 91,112 units valued at N93.218 million traded in 34 deals, up from 54,579 units valued at N56.404 million in 16 deals the prior week. The FG202029S5 bond led with 35,408 units worth N39.991 million.

Outlook

Analysts say the market’s negative performance reflects heightened investor caution amid macroeconomic uncertainties, tightening liquidity conditions, and ongoing portfolio rebalancing ahead of year-end. They expect selective bargain-hunting in undervalued stocks to shape trading sentiment in the coming week.