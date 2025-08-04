Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX Surges 5.1% With Additional N4.3trn

The Nigerian equities market extended its winning streak for the tenth consecutive week, buoyed by robust corporate earnings, interim dividend declarations, and strong investor confidence.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 5.07 per cent week-on-week (w/w) to close at 141,263.05 points, while market capitalization added over N4.3 trillion to settle at N89.37 trillion—marking a new all-time high.

This stellar performance followed a historic N12.47 trillion gain in July, during which the market soared 16.57 per cent, making it the best-performing month in NGX history.

The rally spilled into August, with the benchmark index up 1.0 per cent month-to-date (MTD) and 37.2 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

Heavyweight stocks dominated the rally, with MTN Nigeria (+20.0%), Lafarge Africa (+19.15%), Dangote Cement (+7.2%), BUA Cement (+9.6%), and BUA Foods (+5.3%)driving the week’s index movement.

These counters were buoyed by strong H1 2025 earnings, reassuring investors of improved fundamentals and attractive dividend yields. Sectoral performance mirrored the upbeat sentiment.

The Industrial Goods Index led the charge, rising 10.1 per cent w/w, spurred by Lafarge and BUA Cement.

The Banking Indexfollowed with a 3.5 per cent gain, supported by positive investor sentiment in tier-one banks such as Zenith, UBA, and AccessCorp.

The Consumer Goods Index also posted a 2.7 per cent increase, lifted by sustained interest in Unilever, Dangote Sugar, and Guinness Nigeria.

However, the Insurance (-1.2%)and Oil & Gas (-0.5%) indices closed in the red, reflecting mild profit-taking in those segments.

Trading activity was markedly stronger, with volume and value of transactions rising 31.3 per cent and 33.4 per cent w/w, respectively. A total of 4.85 billion shares worth N149.76 billion were exchanged in 174,267 deals, up from 3.69 billion shares valued at N112.26 billion in the previous week.

The Financial Services Industry accounted for 68.4 per cent of total volume, while top trades by volume included FCMB, Fidelity Bank, and Universal Insurance, which together contributed over 1.24 billion shares worth N15.83 billion.

UACN led the gainers’ chart with a +60.69% return, closing at N88.30 per share. It was followed by Mecure (+41.52%), Custodian Investment (+27.87%), Tripple Gee (+22.51%), and MTNN, which rose to N480.00 per share.

Conversely, Abbey Mortgage Bank (-34.13%), FTN Cocoa (-20.30%), and Cornerstone Insurance (-15.99%) led the decliners.

Despite 54 equities appreciating, the market breadth slightly narrowed compared to the previous week’s 60 gainers, while 49 equities declined, up from 43 previously.

Meanwhile, the NGX recorded the listing of 11.5 million shares of Seplat Energy Plc under its employee share-based plan, increasing Seplat’s total issued shares to 599.94 million.

In contrast, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc was formally delistedfollowing shareholder and regulatory approvals, in line with strategic corporate decisions.

With most earnings now in, and fixed income yields still subdued, analysts anticipate continued rotation into equities, especially among value and dividend-paying stocks, keeping the NGX’s bullish trajectory intact in the near term.